Jack in the Box’s Newest Menu Additions Are Giving Tacos a Mini-Makeover

Another fast-food restaurant is trying to steal some of Taco Bell’s thunder. This time, it’s Jack in the Box, which has introduced a new Nacho Tiny Tacos flavor this week. The Bacon Loaded Nacho Tiny Tacos adds bacon crumbles to the mouth-watering treats.

The Nacho Tiny Tacos use Jack in the Box‘s famous Tiny Tacos as a base with nacho cheese seasoning dusted on the shells. Each 15-piece order is served with a cup of ranch sauce for dipping. Although prices may vary from location to location, they should set you back $3.50, notes The Fast Food Post.

The new Bacon Loaded Nacho Tiny Tacos include 15 Nacho Tiny Tacos with cheddar cheese sauce drizzled over the shells, a handful of bacon crumbles as a topping, with ranch, and Spicy Good Good sauce. An order of the new flavor costs $4.50. Jack in the Box didn’t make a splashy announcement about the new offering, but YouTube food vloggers RodrickEats and Peep THIS Out! published video reviews of the new meals.

Taco Bell still had a special announcement up its sleeve this week. The fast-food chain is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the first Doritos Locos Tacos with the new Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos. These will be available at most Taco Bell locations nationwide on Thursday, reports The Fast Food Post.

The Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Locos Tacos will include a taco shell made of the new Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch flavored tortilla chips. Seasoned beef, lettuce, and cheddar cheese are packed into the taco shell. The Supreme version adds tomatoes, lettuce, and reduced-fat sour cream. The new DLT is available for $1.99 on its own, while the Supreme version is $2.59.

Taco Bell will also offer party packs with the new DLT. The Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Variety DLT Party Pack includes six DLT tacos and six Crunchy Tacos for $16.99. The Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch DLT Variety Meal for Two includes two Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch DLTs, two Nacho Cheese DLTs, two Crunchy Tacos, two Cinnamon Twists and two large fountain drinks for $15.