Inauguration 2021: Jennifer Lopez Poses With US National Guard at Capitol in Photo Ahead of Performance

Joe Biden was inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday, taking the Presidential Oath of Office on the west of the Capitol building. Several high-profile figures were on hand for Inauguration Day, including Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez. The Hustlers star took a moment prior to her performance to pose with members of the United States National Guard.

Lopez posted a video on her Instagram late Tuesday that showed her preparing for a selfie with the uniformed soldiers. "Are we all in?" asked before snapping the photo and handing the phone back to a service member. "What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women," Lopez wrote in the caption. "Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. [American flag emoji] Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans. [red heart emoji][white heart emoji][blue heart emoji][inauguration 2021]"

Several people saw the video on Lopez's profile and responded with considerable excitement. Some proclaimed that the "On the Floor" artist was a part of history while others wished her luck during her performance. The comments continued as social media users said that they love the selfie.

Lopez continued to provide updates about her trip to the Capitol building for Inauguration Day. She posted a photo that showed her reclining on the steps, surrounded by other people. The group included several stylists and makeup artists that joined her to prepare for the big day.

Fans did not know what Lopez would perform on Wednesday; they only had the knowledge that she would take part in the festivities along with Lady Gaga, who performed "The Star-Spangled Banner." Father Leo J. O'Donovan, former president of Georgetown University and a friend of the Biden family, led the invocation. Andrea Hall, the first African American woman in her fire department's history to be promoted to Fire Captain, led the Pledge of Allegiance. Amanda Gorman did a poetry reading and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman gave the benediction.

Prior to the performance, former MLB star Alex Rodriguez appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss his fiancee and the trip to Washington, D.C. "It's been such a crazy year for her, so amazing, so many blessings. But to think in a span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's [Eve] and now the inaugural, it's unbelievable," Rodriguez said. "And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C. because of the responsibility."