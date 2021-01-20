Inauguration Day 2021: Lady Gaga Lights up Social Media With US National Anthem Performance
On Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden officially became the 46th President of the United States upon his inauguration. During the event, several celebrities, including Lady Gaga, performed in order to lend their impressive vocal stylings for the swearing-in ceremony. Gaga sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the ceremony and, naturally, her Little Monsters had plenty to say about her performance.
Gaga isn't the only one who was tapped to perform during Inauguration Day. According to Harper's Bazaar, Jennifer Lopez was also tapped to perform during the event. The publication also reported that firefighter Andrea Hall will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and that Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, will recite a poem. This Inauguration Day will mark history as Biden, at the age of 78, will become the oldest individual to ever serve as the president. Additionally, his choice for Vice President, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will also make history as the first woman to become the vice president.
Considering that Gaga started off the festivities with a rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," there was a ton of chatter online about it. Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about Gaga's Inauguration Day performance.
FULL VIDEO: Lady Gaga performing the National Anthem at the Joe Biden’s #InaugurationJanuary 20, 2021
One person tweeted, "That has to be the first time the word 'Gaga' was uttered at a presidential inauguration ... right?"prevnext
Gaga just scrubbed the Capitol clean with her voice— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 20, 2021
Dan Rather tweeted, "The Star Spangled Banner is a difficult song. It was sung flawlessly by Lady Gaga. With power and grace. Channeling the moment in all its power."
Two weeks ago, the Capitol was under siege by a violent mob. Today, Lady Gaga turned to the Capitol, and pointed at the flag and sang “our flag was still there.”— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 20, 2021
"GAGA IS SO BEAUTIFUL," one Twitter user wrote.
"Can’t believe they turned a Lady Gaga concert into a presidential inauguration," one person joked.prevnext
“and then it goes: rain. on. ME. then we jump on cue, got it?” pic.twitter.com/f3mLrYpA0n— jackson davies (@actualjack) January 20, 2021
"Lady Gaga singing the national anthem was so moving and brought me to tears," one person wrote.prevnext
Lady GaGa sings the National Anthem. Beautiful. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/YW9SrF0INW— Scott Huffman (@HuffmanForNC) January 20, 2021
"Lady gaga looking like actual royalty yea that’s my girl," someone else wrote.prevnext
Finally made it to the Lady Gaga concert 🥳🥴 pic.twitter.com/DgrI8v2Gtk— Brittany Shepherd (@brittanys) January 20, 2021
"Lady gaga nailed the song, but I just wish the broach was a bit larger," someone joked.prevnext
This bird on Gaga's coat has its own zip code pic.twitter.com/p7ajP3kRf0— Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) January 20, 2021
"Lady Gaga’s broach is bigger than my dog," someone else gushed.prevnext
Gaga said "I will send this message with this brooch & also I will use that classical training today"— Openly Black Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) January 20, 2021