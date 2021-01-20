Inauguration Day 2021: Lady Gaga Lights up Social Media With US National Anthem Performance

On Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden officially became the 46th President of the United States upon his inauguration. During the event, several celebrities, including Lady Gaga, performed in order to lend their impressive vocal stylings for the swearing-in ceremony. Gaga sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the ceremony and, naturally, her Little Monsters had plenty to say about her performance.

Gaga isn't the only one who was tapped to perform during Inauguration Day. According to Harper's Bazaar, Jennifer Lopez was also tapped to perform during the event. The publication also reported that firefighter Andrea Hall will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and that Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, will recite a poem. This Inauguration Day will mark history as Biden, at the age of 78, will become the oldest individual to ever serve as the president. Additionally, his choice for Vice President, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will also make history as the first woman to become the vice president.

Considering that Gaga started off the festivities with a rousing rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner," there was a ton of chatter online about it. Scroll down to see what viewers are saying about Gaga's Inauguration Day performance.