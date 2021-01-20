Twitter Takes a Stab at Writing the Note Donald Trump Left for Joe Biden on Inauguration Day

On Wednesday, the White House confirmed that President Donald Trump left a letter for President Joe Biden in the Oval Office, and social media commenters had a field day guessing what it might say. According to a Politico report, Trump administration spokesperson Judd Deere confirmed the existence of the letter but would not reveal its contents. This left plenty of room for Twitter to fill in the blanks.

The phrase "Dear Joe" was trending on Wednesday as Twitter imagined what a letter from Trump to Biden would say. Most were not real guesses, but jokes — either made up from scratch or referencing other infamous correspondences. Many of the top tweets included song lyrics, quotes or letters from TV and movies. There is no telling whether the real contents of the letter will be made public.

The tradition of outgoing presidents leaving letters for their successors reportedly began with President Ronald Reagan. In 1989, he left President George H.W. Bush a note reading: "don't let the turkeys get you down." Since then, the ritual has continued regardless of political party lines.

In the case of Trump and Biden, however, Americans found it hard to imagine any reconciliatory note in the letter. After Trump's constant personal attacks on Biden throughout the campaign, they assumed the letter would have the same tone. Scroll down for a look at what they imagined.