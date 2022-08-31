IKEA Recall Issued Over 'Burn and Injury Hazards'

IKEA customers who recently bought an espresso machine might want to stop using them immediately and check out the latest recall from the furniture giant. The company voluntarily recalled its METALLISK Espresso Maker on Aug. 25 in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The product poses a burn hazard to consumers.

The recalled product has a stainless-steel safety valve that could burst, leaking out hot contents, IKEA said. That poses a "burn hazard or other injuries" to customers. The products have date stamps of 2040 through 2204 (meaning they were produced between the 40th week of 2020 and the fourth week of 2022).

(Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The espresso maker was sold in U.S. stores and online between September 2020 and January 2022 for about $19.99. About 2,100 were sold in the U.S., 5,200 in Canada, and about 200 in Mexico. Consumers should stop using it immediately. It can be returned for a full refund at an IKEA store or by mail with a prepaid label. A receipt is not needed. Consumers with more questions can contact IKEA at 888-966-4532.

This is the latest recall for IKEA. Earlier this year, the company recalled its HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs made with PLA (polylactic acid or polylactide) material. The products could all become brittle and break when they got hot, causing hot food or liquid to leak out. IKEA issued the voluntary recall after receiving a report of one incident without injury in the U.S. The affected products were sold at U.S. stores and online between August 2019 and May 2021.

IKEA has also continued issuing recalls of drawers over the tipping over the issue. In March 2020, the company recalled 820,000 KULLEN dressers because they could easily tip over and crush small children if they are not properly fastened to a wall. IKEA has recalled over 17.3 million bureaus for the same issue since 2016. In 2017, the company agreed to pay $46 million to a California couple after their toddler died. The family said it was unaware of IKEA's 2016 recall and accused the company of not doing enough to publicize the problem. IKEA also paid a $50 million settlement split between three families in 2016. The deaths of at least nine children and dozens of injuries have been linked to the problem, notes USA Today. IKEA said it received six reports of tip-overs involving the KULLEN chests before they issued the recall.