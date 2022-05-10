7 IKEA Household Recalls You Should Be Aware Of

By Daniel S. Levine

While food recalls are highly publicized, other products available in stores are hit with recall notices as well. IKEA, the largest furniture retailer in the world, has issued several recalls in recent years, affecting everyday household supplies. Plates, dressers, ceiling lamps, chairs, and even a pet water dispenser have all been the target of recalls. Although some of these recalls are years old, many of these products may still be in homes across the U.S.

IKEA products will be even more widely available after the company announced plans to spend $3 billion on new downtown locations in North America and Europe, reports Insider. Although the company is best known for building massive stores outside major cities, the company wants to adapt to the changing retail landscape by opening locations where customers can buy small items and order furniture for home delivery.

IKEA saw online sales jump 73% in 2021 and it hopes the smaller stores can help residents in cities get their orders quickly. "We see many of our stores playing a dual role, giving our customers the best of both physical and online retailing, and the investment will support not only an inspiring in-store IKEA experience but also a faster and more affordable shipping of online orders directly from our stores," Tolga Öncü, retail operations manager at Ingka Group, said on May 9.

IKEA customers may still have some of the following recalled products in their homes. Scroll on to see some of the important recent recalls customers should be aware of.

HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs

Last year, IKEA recalled HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs because they could become brittle and break. This would cause hot food or liquid to leak, creating a burn hazard. There was one incident reported in the U.S., although the customer did not suffer an injury. The products were sold in stores between August 2019 and May 2021.

KULLEN dresser

IKEA recalled the KULLEN three-draw dresser chest in birch and black/brown colors because the chests could become unstable if not anchored to the wall. This would cause them to tip over and made them entrapment hazards for young children. If you have a chest, you could contact IKEA for a wall-attachment kit or get a full refund. The chests were sold in stores between April 2005 and December 2019. Any chest imported after Aug. 19, 2019, does not meet updated U.S. consensus standards.

GLIVARP table

In November 2018, IKEA recalled the GLIBARP extendable dining table in white product because there were three reports of the glass extension leaf detaching and falling. One person suffered an injury. The tables were sold in U.S. stores and online from February 2017 to October 2018.

CALYPSO ceiling lamp

IKEA recalled the CALYPSO ceiling lamp in September 2018 because they could detach from ceilings and fall. There were 19 reported incidents of this happening in the U.S., with three resulting in minor injuries. The recalled lamps had manufacturing codes between 1625 and 1744 (YYWW) and were sold in stores between August 2016 and July 2018.

LURVIG water dispenser for pets

In July 2018, IKEA announced a disturbing recall for the LURVIG water dispenser for pets. The company received two reports worldwide of tragic accidents with a pet suffocating after getting its head stuck in the dispenser. The product was sold in U.S. stores between October 2017 and June 2018.

MALM dressers

IKEA has recalled several dressers in the past for tip-over concerns. In November 2017, the company recalled all MALM dressers and chests because they could become unstable if not properly anchored to a wall. They could tip over and become entrapment hazards for young children. Customers could get a refund or contact IKEA for free wall-anchoring services. About 17.3 million MALM units weres old in the U.S. before the recall.

MYSINGSÖ beach chair

IKEA recalled MYSINGSÖ beach chairs made before February 2017. The company received 13 reports of people re-assembling the chairs incorrectly worldwide. In 10 cases, there were injuries, including six cases involving fingertip amputation. One fingertip amputation case was reported in the U.S. MYSINGSÖ produced after February 2017 include plastic stoppers that make it impossible to re-assemble incorrectly.

