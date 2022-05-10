7 IKEA Household Recalls You Should Be Aware Of

While food recalls are highly publicized, other products available in stores are hit with recall notices as well. IKEA, the largest furniture retailer in the world, has issued several recalls in recent years, affecting everyday household supplies. Plates, dressers, ceiling lamps, chairs, and even a pet water dispenser have all been the target of recalls. Although some of these recalls are years old, many of these products may still be in homes across the U.S.

IKEA products will be even more widely available after the company announced plans to spend $3 billion on new downtown locations in North America and Europe, reports Insider. Although the company is best known for building massive stores outside major cities, the company wants to adapt to the changing retail landscape by opening locations where customers can buy small items and order furniture for home delivery.

IKEA saw online sales jump 73% in 2021 and it hopes the smaller stores can help residents in cities get their orders quickly. "We see many of our stores playing a dual role, giving our customers the best of both physical and online retailing, and the investment will support not only an inspiring in-store IKEA experience but also a faster and more affordable shipping of online orders directly from our stores," Tolga Öncü, retail operations manager at Ingka Group, said on May 9.

IKEA customers may still have some of the following recalled products in their homes. Scroll on to see some of the important recent recalls customers should be aware of.