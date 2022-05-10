7 IKEA Household Recalls You Should Be Aware Of
While food recalls are highly publicized, other products available in stores are hit with recall notices as well. IKEA, the largest furniture retailer in the world, has issued several recalls in recent years, affecting everyday household supplies. Plates, dressers, ceiling lamps, chairs, and even a pet water dispenser have all been the target of recalls. Although some of these recalls are years old, many of these products may still be in homes across the U.S.
IKEA products will be even more widely available after the company announced plans to spend $3 billion on new downtown locations in North America and Europe, reports Insider. Although the company is best known for building massive stores outside major cities, the company wants to adapt to the changing retail landscape by opening locations where customers can buy small items and order furniture for home delivery.
IKEA saw online sales jump 73% in 2021 and it hopes the smaller stores can help residents in cities get their orders quickly. "We see many of our stores playing a dual role, giving our customers the best of both physical and online retailing, and the investment will support not only an inspiring in-store IKEA experience but also a faster and more affordable shipping of online orders directly from our stores," Tolga Öncü, retail operations manager at Ingka Group, said on May 9.
IKEA customers may still have some of the following recalled products in their homes. Scroll on to see some of the important recent recalls customers should be aware of.
HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs
IKEA US recalls HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs. Consumers should immediately stop using these recalled items and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.
Learn more: https://t.co/iGcTyTl4TE pic.twitter.com/1JlRc6rSj4— IKEA USA (@IKEAUSA) May 18, 2021
Last year, IKEA recalled HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs because they could become brittle and break. This would cause hot food or liquid to leak, creating a burn hazard. There was one incident reported in the U.S., although the customer did not suffer an injury. The products were sold in stores between August 2019 and May 2021.
KULLEN dresser
IKEA US recalls KULLEN 3-drawer chest due to tip-over/entrapment hazards and update to ASTM stability standard. Consumers with recalled chests not attached to the wall should stop use and contact IKEA for a refund or free wall-attachment kit. Learn more: https://t.co/Ymon6KxFO6 pic.twitter.com/uvFLDbCxPD— IKEA USA (@IKEAUSA) November 24, 2021
IKEA recalled the KULLEN three-draw dresser chest in birch and black/brown colors because the chests could become unstable if not anchored to the wall. This would cause them to tip over and made them entrapment hazards for young children. If you have a chest, you could contact IKEA for a wall-attachment kit or get a full refund. The chests were sold in stores between April 2005 and December 2019. Any chest imported after Aug. 19, 2019, does not meet updated U.S. consensus standards.
GLIVARP table
IKEA US recalls the GLIVARP Extendable Table. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled extendable dining table and return it to any IKEA store for a full refund or replacement. https://t.co/1ONNGKHnUt pic.twitter.com/24UWWgs507— IKEA USA (@IKEAUSA) November 27, 2018
In November 2018, IKEA recalled the GLIBARP extendable dining table in white product because there were three reports of the glass extension leaf detaching and falling. One person suffered an injury. The tables were sold in U.S. stores and online from February 2017 to October 2018.
CALYPSO ceiling lamp
PRODUCT RECALL: IKEA is recalling the CALYPSO ceiling lamp within date stamps 1625 -1744, due to the risk of the shade falling. We ask customers to stop using affected products & return them to any store for a new CALYPSO or for a full refund. More info: https://t.co/WlVhZ1fggY pic.twitter.com/UMNZGa5rro— IKEA UK (@IKEAUK) September 26, 2018
IKEA recalled the CALYPSO ceiling lamp in September 2018 because they could detach from ceilings and fall. There were 19 reported incidents of this happening in the U.S., with three resulting in minor injuries. The recalled lamps had manufacturing codes between 1625 and 1744 (YYWW) and were sold in stores between August 2016 and July 2018.
LURVIG water dispenser for pets
IKEA US recalls LURVIG Water Dispenser. Pet owners should stop using the recalled dispensers and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund. https://t.co/ceciVBqZ2k pic.twitter.com/K8ioIlSVws— IKEA USA News (@IKEAUSANews) July 11, 2018
In July 2018, IKEA announced a disturbing recall for the LURVIG water dispenser for pets. The company received two reports worldwide of tragic accidents with a pet suffocating after getting its head stuck in the dispenser. The product was sold in U.S. stores between October 2017 and June 2018.
MALM dressers
IKEA reannounces recall of MALM and other chests & dressers, following an additional child fatality that was reported earlier this year. Act now! Those w/recalled chests receive a refund w/ free pick-up, or a free anchoring kit w/free install. Contact us. https://t.co/JI0Rq3vqHd— IKEA USA (@IKEAUSA) November 21, 2017
IKEA has recalled several dressers in the past for tip-over concerns. In November 2017, the company recalled all MALM dressers and chests because they could become unstable if not properly anchored to a wall. They could tip over and become entrapment hazards for young children. Customers could get a refund or contact IKEA for free wall-anchoring services. About 17.3 million MALM units weres old in the U.S. before the recall.
MYSINGSÖ beach chair
IKEA Recall MYSINGSÖ beach chair & urge customers to return due to risk of falling or finger entrapment https://t.co/aOmhboxigo pic.twitter.com/xzPHFlW3D2— Recall Database (@RecallDatabase) January 24, 2017
IKEA recalled MYSINGSÖ beach chairs made before February 2017. The company received 13 reports of people re-assembling the chairs incorrectly worldwide. In 10 cases, there were injuries, including six cases involving fingertip amputation. One fingertip amputation case was reported in the U.S. MYSINGSÖ produced after February 2017 include plastic stoppers that make it impossible to re-assemble incorrectly.