Huge Chocolate Recall Issued for 18 Products

Following on the heels of Italian confectionery group Ferrero's multi-country recall of Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs, yet another massive chocolate candy recall has just hit the market. In response to J.M Smucker Co's Jif peanut butter recall, Coblentz Chocolate Company of Walnut Creek, Ohio recalled certain chocolate and peanut butter products due to possible salmonella contamination.

A Tuesday, May 24 recall notice alerted consumers of the latest recall attached to the Jif peanut butter recall. The Coblentz Chocolate Company's recall affects a total of 18 products, which were distributed nationwide and sold through the Coblentz Chocolate Company retail store and other retail locations. Coblentz Chocolate sold the products in the recall nationwide between November 12th, 2021, and May 21st, 2022. The recall includes lot numbers 1315 through 2140. The following products are impacted by the recall: Peanut Butter Spread, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich, Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich, Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Fudge Sampler, Peanut Butter Fudge, Buckeye Fudge, Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster, Peanut Butter Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn, Select Gift Boxes: 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Assorted Creams, and 16 oz. Assorted Creams.

Per the FDA notice, "this recall is a direct result of the J.M. Smucker Co. Jif Peanut Butter recall." That recall, encompassing more than 45 products, was issued on May 20 after it was determined through interviews and lab data that some Jif peanut butter products may be contaminated with Salmonella. The products have been linked to a multistate salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 14 people, with two people requiring hospitalization, according to the CDC.

The FDA informed consumers that no illnesses have been reported to date connected to the recalled Coblentz Chocolate Company chocolate and peanut butter products. However, as with other recalls connected to the Jif peanut butter recall, consumers are advised not to eat the recalled products as a precaution. Consumers who have purchased any of the items are instead urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Amid the sweeping peanut butter recall, which has resulted in at least 10 additional recalls from various companies, Coblentz Chocolate Company has ceased use of Jif peanut butter in production at this time, the FDA confirmed.