Fudge Recalled in Light of Jif Peanut Butter Scandal

More products are being pulled from store shelves amid the sweeping Jif peanut butter recall. As officials investigate a salmonella outbreak linked to the popular peanut butter brand, Fudgeamentals of Melville, New York issued a voluntary recall of fudge made with Jif Peanut Butter.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) notified consumers of the expanded recall in a May 25 alert. The recall affects Fudgeamentals fudge packaged in 8 oz. plastic containers and 16 oz. plastic trays. The fudge was sold under both the Fudgeamentals and Walmart brand names and include variety packs, fudge bars, fudge bites, and more. The following UPC codes, which can be found on the back or bottom side of the product just above the barcode, are included in the recall: 681131036207, 681131400749, 840235800026, 840235800385, 840235800415, 840235800422, 840235800569, and 840235800811. The products were distributed nationwide through retail stores. A full list of the recalled fudge products, as well as identifying features, such as variety and lot codes, can be found on the FDA website by clicking here.

Although there have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled fudge, the recall was issued due J.M Smucker Co's Jif peanut butter recall. Interviews and lab findings suggested that the peanut butter may be contaminated with salmonella, which can be fatal for some people. So far, 14 salmonella cases have been reported in 12 states, and two people have been hospitalized, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which added that the true number of illnesses is likely higher.

Fudgeamentals fudge is just the latest in a string of products now added to the voluntary recall. Following the initial Jif peanut butter recall, which included more than 45 types of products, several companies have issued recalls of their own for products containing Jif peanut butter. Del Monte has since recalled fresh cut fruit and vegetable products under various brand names that came with peanut butter dips. Albertsons Companies recalled store-prepared items containing peanut butter. Other food product recalled include Coblentz Chocolate Company's chocolate products containing peanut butter, Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods Inc's apple wedges and celery bites with peanut butter, and TAHER, INC's power packs, among several others. The full list of recalls associated with the Jif peanut butter recall can be found on the FDA website here. Consumers who purchased the recalled products are urged not to consume them. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund.