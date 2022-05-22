Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Over Salmonella

✖

If you're a fan of peanut butter, it hasn't been an easy time in recent weeks. Not only did Skippy face a recall not long ago, but now Jif has been hit with a recall.

According to the FDA, J.M. Smucker Co. is recalling Jif peanut butter products in the U.S. due to potential Salmonella contamination. The effort is far more than your typical recall for ingredients that weren't listed on the packaging, putting customers nationwide at risk if they eat the tainted nut butter.

Salmonella can be fatal, significantly when affecting the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, children, and frail members of society. It could also complicate the healing process if you're already dealing with an illness.

As the FDA describes, symptoms of a Salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Blood can also be present if people become sick enough. The organism can also find its way into the bloodstream, producing arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

The recall is nationwide, affecting retail stores and other outlets selling peanut butter. The lots involved range from 1274425-2140425. The codes are typically found by the best-if-used-by date on the peanut butter label.

The complete list of products affected can be viewed at the FDA's announcement, but it affects the whole range of Jif products found in stores. The recall includes jars of the peanut butter, crunchy and creamy varieties, and the "to go" single-serve offerings. The squeeze packages and the no added sugar varieties are also included. The full list also includes UPCs for the affected items in stores that need to be returned.

If customers discover they own some of the peanut butter listed, they should dispose of it immediately. J.M. Smucker also included a note about the financial impact of the recall, noting their fiscal year just ended a month ago and estimates would be difficult at this point. Don't sleep on this type of recall, especially if peanut butter is popular in your home. Check your cupboards and pantries immediately to check those numbers.