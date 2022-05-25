Jif Peanut Butter Recall Spreads to Even More Products

✖

Several snacks produced by different companies were recalled this week because they all use Jif brand peanut butter. J.M. Smucker Co. announced last week that several Jif products needed to be recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. The latest recalls issued on Monday and Tuesday involve snacks packaged with Jif peanut butter.

Coblentz Chocolate Company of Walnut Creek, Ohio recalled products sold between Nov. 12, 2021 and May 21, 2022. The products include lot numbers 1315 to 2140. They were distributed to the Coblentz Chocolate Company retail store and other retailers nationwide.

The products Coblentz recalled are Peanut Butter Spread, Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Graham Peanut Butter Sandwich, Ritz Peanut Butter Sandwich, Oversized Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Fudge Sampler, Peanut Butter Fudge, Buckeye Fudge, Oversized Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup, Oversized Peanut Butter Pretzel Cluster, Peanut Butter Truffle, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Caramel Corn. The company also recalled gift box assortments, including 4 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 16 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 32 oz. Deluxe Assortment, 8 oz. Assorted Creams, 16 oz. Assorted Creams.

Taher Inc. of Plymouth, Minnesota recalled 6.3-ounce "Fresh Seasons Power Packs" sold in stores with expiration dates from May 24 to May 31. The packages include 3/4-ounce Jif Creamy Peanut Butter Cups that were included in the national Jif recall. The packs were sent to Minnesota and Western Wisconsin retailers and vending machines.

Mary's Harvest Fresh Foods Inc, of Portland, Oregon recalled two products sold in Oregon and Washington retailers between Feb. 19 and May 23. Both the Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G (UPC 8 87241 79672 1) and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G (UPC 8 87241 79671 4) packs include Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5-ounce cups. The products have use-by dates between May 15 and May 30.

Garden Cut, LLC of Indiana recalled three snack packages because they contain 0.75-ounce Jif Peanut Butter cups. Their recalled products are Sweet Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct (UPC 053495119986), Tart Apple Wedges with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct (UPC 053495090186), and Celery Bites with Peanut Butter 60z/4ct (UPC 053495080705). They have expiration dates between May 25 and June 3. These products were distributed to stores in Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Country Fresh's recall may be the widest since its snack packs were sent to retailers in 20 states and Washington, D.C. Its recall include Snack Fresh Apples and Peanut Butter (UPC 0 74641 00044 6); Snack Fresh Apple & Cheese Bites with Crackers (0 74641 32841 0); Snack Sensations Apple, Pretzel & Celery Bites with Peanut Butter (0 74641 07336 5); Giant Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter (6 88267 55369 1); Wegmans Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter (0 77890 41413 2); and Market32 Apples, Pretzels & Celery with peanut butter (0 41735 04810 3). The expiration dates for all these products are May 14 through June 4.

J.M. Smucker voluntarily recalled dozens of Jif peanut butter products on May 20 because of potential Salmonella contamination at its Lexington, Kentucky facility. Salmonella is an organism that can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain in healthy people and serious or fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Salmonella infection can also lead to the organism getting entering the bloodstream and causing severe illnesses in rare cases. The issue has led to 14 reports of illnesses and two hospitalizations so far, the FDA said.