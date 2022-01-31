Hormel Wants to Make Super Bowl Sunday Memorable With 15 Gallon Chili Cheese Keg

Hormel is hoping to bring your Super Bowl Sunday menu to the next level, but their offering may be too extreme for some. The company has created a “Hormel Chili Cheese Keg,” which contains 15 gallons of Hormel Chili Cheese dip. They’re only giving one keg away in a contest on their website.

Now through Feb. 6, chili lovers can go to HormelChiliCheeseKeg.com and enter to win their very own keg for Super Bowl Sunday. This is not just a container, either – according to a report by Chew Boom, the keg has its own adjustable internal heating element to keep your appetizer hot. It also has a tap handle in the shape of a Hormel Chili can and a chili-cheese pump to regulate your pour. A serving size of this dip is about 4 ounces, so a full keg provides about 300 servings to start.

https://youtu.be/5qfa7DWaA5c

Sadly, the Hormel Chili Cheese Keg does not appear to be for sale anywhere right now. The only way to get your hands on one would be to win the contest on Hormel’s website. It’s hard to predict how fierce the competition will be. So far, there’s no hint from Hormel about making the keg more widely available.

In a press release about the product, Hormel said: “The keg features a proprietary adjustable internal heating element, a tap handle in the shape of the iconic Hormel Chili can, and a chili-cheese pump that ensures optimal pouring. Using a specially engineered internal cauldron, the keg can also be refilled for later use. At full capacity, the keg provides nearly three hundred 4 oz. servings of Hormel Chili Cheese fan fuel to power game day gatherings.﻿”

The winner of this contest will have the keg hand-delivered to them on Sunday, Feb. 13 in time for the Super Bowl. That means entrants should invite as many hungry friends and family members over as possible just in case a keg shows up on their doorstep. Having those friends and family members enter the competition themselves could also help your chances of winning.

This year, Super Bowl LVI will pit the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals. They will face off at SoFi Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, with a halftime show including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The game will broadcast on NBC. Hopefully, fans will be able to pay attention to the game between checking their driveway for a Hormel Chili delivery truck.