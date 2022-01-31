Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Teases ‘Very Cool and Big Surprise’ for Super Bowl Sunday

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is up to something for Super Bowl Sunday. The 49-year-old movie star and former WWE Superstar went to Instagram this weekend to post a photo of him on set. And in the caption, Johnson announced that he’s has a surprise for the fans who will be watching the Super Bowl.

“Very cool and big surprise I filmed for SUPER BOWL SUNDAY,” Johnson wrote in the post. “My playing in the [NFL] & Super Bowl dreams never came true. I may have failed, BUT I get lucky and win every time I can live vicariously thru the players living out THEIR DREAMS when they take the field.”

It’s not clear what Johnson could be doing, but when it comes to pro football, the former WWE Champion is still heavily involved. Johnson, along with his business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital are the owners of the XFL which was previously owned by former WWE chairman Vince McMahon. The league currently plans to return in February 2023.

“This one goes out all the football fans out there, this is big, and this is exciting news,” Johnson announced earlier this month. “Guys I’m so excited to let you know that one year from today [January 4th], in exactly 365 days, we will kick off our official 2023 XFL training camps.

“I’m so excited about this – I know you guys are excited too – and all month long, this month, our team of XFL executives are out there scouting the next great players. And I can tell you this: As an XFL owner, and a man who has proudly put these calloused, dinosaur hands in the dirt all for the love of football, I can tell you that the XFL players will be the hardest, and hungriest players in the room.”

Johnson is now for being in blockbuster films and being in WWE. However, the Black Adam star was strong on the football field. He played college football at the University of Miami and helped the team win a national championship in 1991. During his time in Miami, Johnson played alongside two future Pro Football Hall of Famers — Warren Sapp and Ray Lewis. Johnson, who was a defensive lineman, didn’t get drafted by the NFL and was cut by the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League two months into his first season.