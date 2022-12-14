Holiday Favorite Recalled Over Allergen Concerns

A new recall is putting a damper on the holiday cheer. As people countdown the days to Christmas, one staple holiday food item will sadly have to be excluded from the yuletide festivities: eggnog. On Friday, Hartzler Family Dairy announced a voluntary recall of its eggnog, which poses a health risk to some consumers due to the presence of undeclared allergens.

News of the recall was shared by the Ohio Department of Health. Per that notice, the recall affects Hartzler Family Dairy Egg Nog products in quart bottles with "12/15" and "12/25" sell-by dates. The recalled products have a sticker on the cap featuring "Hartzler Family Dairy," the product name, and UPC code. No other products are included in the recall. An image of the recalled product is available here.

The recall was issued over concerns of undeclared allergens, as a labeling defect with the quart sized bottles resulted in the list of ingredients not being included on the product. While the beverage may be safe for most consumers, those with allergies to any of the ingredients in the recalled Egg Nog product risks suffering an allergic reaction. Signs and symptoms of an allergic reaction can occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of a product with that ingredient in it and can range from mild to severe. Symptoms may include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. In some instances, consumption of an allergen can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Although no illnesses have been reported at this time, health officials are advising consumers not to consume this product due to the health risk it poses. The Ohio Department of Health also advised, "individuals exhibiting signs or symptoms of an allergic reaction after consuming Hartzler Family Dairy Egg Nog in quart bottles with sell-by dates of 12/15 and 12/25 should seek medical attention immediately." In a statement, Hartzler Family Dairy said it "strives to bring you the highest quality local dairy products and we strive to bring satisfaction to our loyal customers."

The eggnog recall is just the latest product recall to hit a holiday food item essential. On Dec. 6, Lidl US voluntarily recalled its Favorina branded Advent Calendar due to possible salmonella contamination. That recall followed a recall of Nestlé UK's AERO Hot Chocolate products. Issued earlier this month, that recall was due to the hot chocolate product possibly containing small pieces of food-grade silica beads.