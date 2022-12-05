Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.

Product Safety reports that a recall has been placed on the Nouveau Christmas Reindeer toy due to a safety hazard. The eyes and pompoms on the hat can be easily removed and may cause a choking hazard for young children. Customers are encouraged to return the Reindeer to a local Mitre 10 or Hammer Hardware Store for a refund or put it out of the reach of children. It's not the only item centering around the joyous holiday that has been recalled this season.

Additionally, Chocolatier Australia Pty Ltd. issued a voluntary recall of its Plum Puddings after a labeling mishap resulted in undeclared almonds and undeclared alcohol. Per Food Standards Australia & New Zealand, products were mislabeled as Christmas Caramels or Gingerbread Chocolates, with the packaging featuring Best Before dates of "JUL 2023" with batch code "209.22." Also impacted by the recall is Best Before date "OCT 2023" with batch code "293.22." No other products are included in the recall as of the date listed.

The recall was issued due to the mislabeling error, which resulted in Plum Puddings being packaged in labeling for Christmas Caramels or Gingerbread Chocolates. The products were sold in packaging that did not list almonds in the ingredients. Almonds, a tree nut, pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers allergic to them.