Christmas Advent Calendars Recalled

The countdown to Christmas just got a little more dangerous for some consumers enjoying daily chocolate treats in their advent calendars. On Tuesday, Lidl US voluntarily recalled its Favorina branded Advent Calendar after it was determined that some treats in the product may come with something unwanted: potential Salmonella contamination.

According to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall affects the 8.4-oz Favorina branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling). These holiday-themed products were available for purchase at Lidl stores between October 12, 2022 and December 5, 2022, with affected products having a barcode number of 4056489516965 and a "Best If Used By" year of 2023. Artwork of Santa Claus on a sleigh led by reindeer in front of a Christmas tree and Christmas village as elves load presents into his sleigh is featured on the front packaging of the recalled advent calendars. Images of the recalled product can be viewed by clicking here.

The advent calendars were recalled after routine testing, which Lidl performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for our customers, found that some items may be contaminated with Salmonella. Consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and typically occur within 12 to 72 hours of consumption. Although most people recover within four to seven days and do not require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized. No illnesses have been reported at this time.

"Lidl US regrets any inconvenience related to this voluntary recall, which is issued in keeping with our focus on customer health and safety," the company said in a statement. "Our Quality Assurance Department works around-the-clock to ensure that all products on our shelves meet the high-quality standards that we would expect when feeding our own families. We are grateful for all our Lidl US customers who choose to shop with us every day."

Due to the health risk the recalled products pose, consumers who purchased the Favorina branded Advent Calendar should not consume the treats inside. These advent calendars should instead be discarded or returned to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund. The company assured consumers that "Lidl US takes the health and safety of its customers as its top priority."