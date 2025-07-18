‘Today’ Show Star Announces Split From Husband After 12 Years

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera have separated after 12 years of marriage.

The TODAY show meteorologist and third hour co-anchor, 43, shared news that she and Fichera, 38, had been separated for “a few months” in a social media update Friday.

“For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between,” wrote Dreyer. “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.”

Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera visit SiriusXM Studios on February 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Dreyer and Fichera met while working at NBC’s Boston affiliate station, WHDH, and tied the knot in 2012. The former couple share three sons — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3.

Despite their decision to separate, Dreyer said that she and her ex were remaining “the closest of friends” as they co-parent their kids.

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another,” she wrote, concluding, “Thank you as always for your support.”

Fichera last appeared with Dreyer on her trip to the American Century Championship tournament in Lake Tahoe, acting as her caddy during the celebrity golf tournament earlier this month. The exes also spent the Fourth of July together with their boys, with Dreyer sharing photos on Instagram of their family at the Macy’s fireworks special, which she hosted for NBC.