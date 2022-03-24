‘Harry Potter’ Attraction at Universal Orlando Closed Indefinitely

Muggles planning a trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort will unfortunately have to miss out on some of the magic. A popular attraction at the theme park, based around J.K. Rowlings’ popular book series and the film franchise, is currently closed. The Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure preshow, a popular pre-ride event, is closed “indefinitely,” with no indication as to when the show may resume.

Universal Orlando Resort confirmed the news earlier this month after a fan of the attraction inquired about the preshow. In a March 13-dated tweet, the Harry Potter fan asked the theme park if there was “any ETA on when the pre show will play again.” Unfortunately for fans, though, Universal responded by confirming, “We apologize for any disappointment. This experience is currently not available, and we do not have information on when it will return, at this time.”

Located at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure allows fans of the franchise to embark on a magical ride. Before riders board the immersive coaster and start their journey “deep into the wilds of the Forbidden Forest” and “beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle,” they have the opportunity to enjoy a preshow in the showroom. The preshow, according to InsideTheMagic.com, “features Author and Hagrid attempting to prep the motorbikes before you ride through the Forbidden Forest.”

Although Universal did not give a reason for the preshow’s indefinite closure, InsideTheMagic.com theorized that it is likely due to the already lengthy lines at Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The outlet suggested, “With the massive lines that continue to form at the attraction, adding in the preshow would make the line queue even longer.” The outlet also noted that the preshow has only “sporadically run the preshow” since the ongoing pandemic began. It is unclear if the preshow will return sometime in the future or if it will cease to exist altogether. It is possible that Universal could opt to run the preshow from time to time, though for now, fans visiting The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade will have to embark on their adventures without the added fun.