Disneyland Closing Pixar Attractions for ‘Refurbishment’

Park goers heading to one Disney park will be forced to skip to beloved Pixar attractions. Both the Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters and Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree, located in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park, are set to close in April 2022 for refurbishment projects, according to Disneyland.

The trackless Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters is set to be closed from Monday, April 11 through Thursday, April 14, BlogMickey.com confirmed. The attraction takes park goers to Casa Della Tires’ storage yard, which has been converted into a little piece of Italy. Riders board Frizzante roadsters that are modeled after 1950’s Italian rear-engine micro-cars. The “car-eographed” roadsters “dance” their “way across Luigi’s lot to tire-tapping Italian tunes” including The Tire-antella,” “Mambo Italiano,” and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree invited riders to “ride along aboard a tractor during a tow-tappin’ hoedown hosted by Mater from the Disney and Pixar film Cars.” Riders can “haul” themselves “into a tractor-trailer and hold on tight as it whips and whirls in ‘figure eight’ moves around the dancefloor,” all while Mater “croons the tunes that keep this shindig swingin’ til you’re all tire-d out.” Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree is set to close for refurbishment beginning Monday, April 25. Disneyland did not reveal a targeted end date for the project. BlogMickey.com reported that there is no planned refurbishment for Radiator Springs Racers at this time.

Further details about the refurbishment projects were not provided. The attractions are just two of several currently closed for refurbishment, with Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage, Pirates of the Caribbean and Tarzan’s Treehouse, all located at Disneyland Park, temporarily shuttered. They are the latest projects the company has undertaken at one of its parks. Perhaps most notably, the Jungle Cruise rides at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are being reimagined to address the “negative depictions” of native peoples throughout the attraction. The rides are undergoing a revamp to better “reflect and value the diversity of the world around us.” Disney’s Splash Mountain is undergoing a similar revamp that will see the ride taking inspiration from The Princess and the Frog.

Meanwhile, some attractions haven’t been as lucky. It was reported in September that Primeval Whirl, located at Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, was set to be taken down. Just this week, several outlets confirmed that Walt Disney World’s Spirit of Aloha dinner show permanently closed. A reason for the closure is unclear.