Group Behind 'Mourning in America' Video Retweets Twitter Users Mocking Donald Trump After His Outburst

The Lincoln Project is not so subtly responding to President Donald Trump's criticisms. After the group faced backlash from the president over their "Mourning in America" ad, which criticized Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic in a minute-long TV spot, it is now retweeting the posts of other Twitter users mocking Trump's Twitter outburst.

📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression. There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

The video immediately drew the scrutiny of the president. In a series of four tweets on Monday, Trump blasted the group behind the ad – The Lincoln Project was founded by prominent Republicans and launched in December with the goal of preventing Trump’s reelection – as "RINO Republicans who failed badly" in the past several elections who were then "BADLY beaten" by him. However, his criticisms did not end there. Just before boarding Air Force One to head to the Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona, the president blasted the group again, suggesting they be renamed to the "Losers Project."

“I saw a Project, the thing called the Lincoln Project, and I would have them change their name to the 'Losers Project.' Because if you take a look – it's (Steve) Schmidt, it's George Conway – the guy, Kellyanne must've done a big number on him, but it's George Conway and some other people, (John) Weaver, every one of them, I either defeated or they lost by themselves," Trump added Tuesday just before heading to Arizona for a tour of a Honeywell factory, according to CNN. "But it's a group of major losers. They're Republican losers. ... So they should not call it the Lincoln Project, it's not fair to Abraham Lincoln, a great president. They should call it the Losers Project."

The Lincoln Project is taking the heat in stride, however, and in a not so subtle way responded to the president on Twitter. Sharing two tweets of its own in response, the group has also retweeted dozens of posts from viewers of the ad criticizing the president. Keep scrolling to see some of the retweets.