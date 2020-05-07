Group Behind 'Mourning in America' Video Retweets Twitter Users Mocking Donald Trump After His Outburst
The Lincoln Project is not so subtly responding to President Donald Trump's criticisms. After the group faced backlash from the president over their "Mourning in America" ad, which criticized Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic in a minute-long TV spot, it is now retweeting the posts of other Twitter users mocking Trump's Twitter outburst.
📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression.
There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020
The video immediately drew the scrutiny of the president. In a series of four tweets on Monday, Trump blasted the group behind the ad – The Lincoln Project was founded by prominent Republicans and launched in December with the goal of preventing Trump’s reelection – as "RINO Republicans who failed badly" in the past several elections who were then "BADLY beaten" by him. However, his criticisms did not end there. Just before boarding Air Force One to head to the Honeywell factory in Phoenix, Arizona, the president blasted the group again, suggesting they be renamed to the "Losers Project."
“I saw a Project, the thing called the Lincoln Project, and I would have them change their name to the 'Losers Project.' Because if you take a look – it's (Steve) Schmidt, it's George Conway – the guy, Kellyanne must've done a big number on him, but it's George Conway and some other people, (John) Weaver, every one of them, I either defeated or they lost by themselves," Trump added Tuesday just before heading to Arizona for a tour of a Honeywell factory, according to CNN. "But it's a group of major losers. They're Republican losers. ... So they should not call it the Lincoln Project, it's not fair to Abraham Lincoln, a great president. They should call it the Losers Project."
The Lincoln Project is taking the heat in stride, however, and in a not so subtle way responded to the president on Twitter. Sharing two tweets of its own in response, the group has also retweeted dozens of posts from viewers of the ad criticizing the president. Keep scrolling to see some of the retweets.
Thanks to @realDonaldTrump
insane, unhinged twitter tirade,@ProjectLincoln raised ONE MILLION dollars off this ad already.
Which means we can afford to run it in battleground states next week.
Thanks for the help, Mr. President!#Election2020#RememberInNovember https://t.co/JMdH172GMs— Jennifer Horn (@NHJennifer) May 6, 2020
Punching above our weight @ProjectLincoln 👊
Thanks to @realDonaldTrump's tantrum, tens of millions of Americans now know about our singular mission to defeat him and his enablers.
Best of all: droves of GOP voters who've had enough are signing up to help 🇺🇸 #CountryOverParty https://t.co/rUKX0UFwmO— Ron Steslow (@RonSteslow) May 6, 2020
The absolutely hysterical, hair-tearing, manic reaction by Trump’s allies and media fluffers over “Mourning In America” tells us one thing:
Hit him again.
Hit him harder.
Never back off the throttle.— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 5, 2020
The leader of the free world spends 102 seconds attacking political consultants. Guess he doesn’t have ANYTHING else to worry about. https://t.co/s8iD4IkBAO— The Real Reed Galvin (@reedgalen) May 5, 2020
.@ProjectLincoln thanks the president for his time and attention at 1 am Eastern time. https://t.co/QpOKQ9Vnfd— The Real Reed Galvin (@reedgalen) May 5, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump is freaking out about this ad. It would be a shame if everyone rtd it. pic.twitter.com/hhFfq7gcjk— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 5, 2020
Here's the @ProjectLincoln ad that got @realDonaldTrump so hot & bothered that he launched a midnight-madness-sale level attack against us at 1:00 am.
He would probably hate if you retweeted it.#Countryoverparty#Rememberinnovember
https://t.co/enqLpHryzQ via @YouTube— Jennifer Horn (@NHJennifer) May 5, 2020
I guess we know what keeps the president of the United States up at night. It isn’t the Americans who are dying once every 45 seconds of covid-19. https://t.co/W7JgxfdZb1— George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) May 5, 2020
Of course, during his 1am rage-tweeting sesh last night, @realDonaldTrump completely ignored the human suffering and desperation portrayed in our ad.
Why? A malignant narcissist only sees the world through the lens of his own fragile ago. https://t.co/gPU4WYJlGA— Ron Steslow (@RonSteslow) May 5, 2020
Congratulations to my friends at @ProjectLincoln for provoking this 1:00 am Trump tweet storm! The thought of Trump up late, stewing about their ad and muttering to himself, then calling and waking a staffer to get their names and bios for his tweets, cheered me up this morning. https://t.co/eiT9TE5knP— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 5, 2020
It’s so Donald Trump that his reaction to this @ProjectLincoln ad had nothing to do w/ the human suffering it so vividly captures & everything to do w/Donald Trump.
Great work by @gtconway3d @reedgalen @NHJennifer @madrid_mike @SteveSchmidtSES @RonSteslow @jwgop @TheRickWilson https://t.co/rjmJm59NyZ— Joshua A. Geltzer (@jgeltzer) May 5, 2020
Still fuming.
Keep it up, @ProjectLincoln @gtconway3d https://t.co/u90w5IejRD— Jennifer Waisath Harris🧂 (@jwharris) May 5, 2020
Shhhhh, Mr. President, it's late. TIme fot bed there, little guy. @realDonaldTrump We can talk about it in the morning. Off to bed now. https://t.co/NufB4DJOzM— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 5, 2020
Hard to say when you look smaller, Mr. President @realDonaldTrump ...when you are sitting on your little stool in front of the magnificent Lincoln monument, or right here, at 1:00 in the morning, tapping away on your phone .... https://t.co/f8OxNaigCe— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 5, 2020