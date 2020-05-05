Donald Trump Furious, Speaks out After 'Mourning America' Video Released

✖

Donald Trump is furious and speaking out after a criticizing video titled "Mourning In America" was released. The clip was published by The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group led by Washington, D.C. lawyer George Conway. Notably, Conway is a married to White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, but is a staunch opponent of Trump himself.

In the video, footage is shown of the nation ravaged by the coronavirus, with a voiceover that holds Trump responsible for the situation. "There's mourning in America. Today more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. With the economy in shambles more than 26 million Americans are out of work, the worst economy in decades." Trump has lashed out at the video, writing in a series of tweets, "A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, 'Morning in America,' doing everything possible to get even for all of their many failures."

📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression. There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

Trump continued: "You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more. I didn’t use any of them because they don’t know how to win, and their so-called Lincoln Project is a disgrace to Honest Abe. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to her deranged loser of a husband, Moonface, but it must have been really bad. John Weaver lost big for Kasich (to me)."

The president added, "Crazed Rick Wilson lost for Evan 'McMuffin' McMullin (to me). Steve Schmidt & Reed Galvin lost for John McCain, Romney’s campaign manager (?) lost big to 'O,' & Jennifer Horn got thrown out of the New Hampshire Republican Party. They’re all LOSERS, but Abe Lincoln, Republican, is all smiles!"

Sarah Matthews, a spokeswoman for the Trump campaign, issued a statement on the matter, telling The Hill, "President Trump took early, decisive, and unprecedented action to combat the coronavirus. Let’s not forget Rick Wilson, a Lincoln Project advisor, tweeted that he hoped the First Lady would 'be infected' with coronavirus." Mathews added, "The American people know President Trump is working hard for them and see that his administration is doing everything in its power to protect their safety and safeguard the economy."