Watch the 'Mourning in America' Ad That Sparked Furious Response From Donald Trump

A new political ad is generating a ton of buzz on social media after President Donald Trump slammed the "loser types" behind it in a lengthy Twitter rant Monday. "Mourning in America," a minute-long TV spot that offers a somber play on the famous 1984 campaign commercial and slogan of President Ronald Reagan, casts a grim look on the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

📺 NEW VIDEO @realdonaldtrump’s failed presidency has left the nation weaker, sicker, and teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression. There’s mourning in America. pic.twitter.com/QoEWJVNEXc — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 4, 2020

"There's mourning in America," a narrator says in the video, echoing the script of "Morning in America," as scenes that have become all too familiar across the country play as a backdrop. "Today, more than 60,000 Americans have died from a deadly virus Donald Trump ignored. With the economy in shambles, more than 26 million Americans are out of work—the worst economy in decades. Trump bailed out Wall Street, but not Main Street."

"This afternoon, millions of Americans will apply for unemployment, and with their savings run out, many are giving up hope," it continues. "Millions worry that a loved one won't survive COVID-19. There’s mourning in America, and under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker and sicker and poorer. And now, Americans are asking, if we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?"

Currently running on cable news networks in the Washington, D.C. market and even airing during the Fox News Program Tucker Carlson Tonight, according to NBC News, the ad was produced by The Lincoln Project an anti-Trump PAC that was launched in December and includes a number of high-profile Republicans, including lawyer George Conway, husband of White House aide Kellyanne Conway, all of whom the president slammed when responding to the add in a series of tweets.

"A group of RINO Republicans who failed badly 12 years ago, then again 8 years ago, and then got BADLY beaten by me, a political first timer, 4 years ago, have copied (no imagination) the concept of an ad from Ronald Reagan, 'Morning in America', doing everything possible to get even for all of their many failures,”"he wrote in part. "You see, these loser types don’t care about 252 new Federal Judges, 2 great Supreme Court Justices, a rebuilt military, a protected 2nd Amendment, biggest EVER Tax & Regulation cuts, and much more."

The Lincoln Project not so subtly responded by retweeting a number of posts criticizing and mocking the president's remarks. They have also shared their own tweet, writing, "he can rage-tweet at us all he wants, but the more people who see this ad, the fewer votes [Donald Trump’ s going to get.”