Granola Recall Issued Due to Allergy Concern

Before you reach for that granola to snack on, you're going to want to do a quick double check. Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Granola and Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Peanut Butter Chip Granola is subject to a new recall after a routine inspection discovered the presence of undeclared milk. Since the undeclared allergen poses a significant and potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy, Big Sky Bread Company immediately issued a recall of the products.

At this time, the recall only affects The Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Granola and Big Sky Chocolate Chunk Peanut Butter Chip Granola. These products were available in 14-ounce packages, with the recall including those products distributed through 11/07/2022, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall is relatively limited in scale, as the recalled products were only distributed in Iowa through retail stores and direct delivery. No other products are included in the recall. An image of the affected product labels can be found here.

Per the FDA's recall notice, "the recall was initiated after it was discovered during a routine inspection that a product containing milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of milk." The undeclared allergen could prove dangerous and potentially life-threatening for those people with a milk allergy, with the Mayo Clinic noting that milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies in children. Symptoms differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product. Symptoms may range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. In some instances, milk consumption can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. Mayo Clinic notes that "milk is the third most common food – after peanuts and tree nuts – to cause anaphylaxis."

According to the recall notice, no illnesses have been reported at this time. However, due to the risk the recalled products pose, consumers have been advised not to eat the recalled, Big Sky Bread Company granola products. These products should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. The recalled products may also be returned to Big Sky Bread Company at 7021 Douglas Ave in Urbandale for a refund or product replacement.