Vegan Chocolates Recalled, Might Actually Have Milk in Them

Chocolate lovers be warned – a new recall has just hit your favorite sweet! A May 1 notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on May 1 informed consumers that The TJX Companies, Inc. has issued a recall of certain vegan chocolate products sold at popular stores like TJ Maxx and HomeGoods after it was found they might not be vegan at all. The chocolates, per the notice, may contain milk, which wasn't declared, meaning the products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some.

The chocolate candy recall includes Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles, which were sold in a 3.88-ounce green plastic package. Both Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate, packaged in a 4.93-ounce round green plastic package, and Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles in a 4.93-ounce round blue plastic package are also included in the recall. All product codes for these items are included in the recall. According to the FDA, the recalled chocolates were distributed at TJX retail stores nationwide, with the company operating T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense. Photos of the recalled products can be found by clicking here.

The products were recalled it was discovered that the products labelled as "Dairy Free" contained milk. Per the notice, "subsequent investigation indicated that this was caused by a manufacturing error at the supplier's facility." Milk allergy is one of the most common food allergies in children and the third most common food, after peanuts and tree nuts, known to cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. According to the Mayo Clinic, signs and symptoms of a milk allergy differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product. They can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. The FDA said one illness has been reported in connection to the products recalled by TJX.

Due to the health hazard the chocolate poses to those with a milk allergy or milk intolerance, TJX is recalling all items for sale in our stores that were manufactured at the facility where the manufacturing error was discovered. Consumers who purchased the recalled products are asked to return them to the store at which they were purchased or contact the appropriate customer service department for a full refund. Consumers can contact TJ Maxx at (800) 926-6299, Marshalls at (888) 627-7425, HomeGoods at (800)-888-0776, Sierra at (800)-713-4534, and Homesense at (855) 660-4663.