Tim Hortons Soup Recalled Due to Insect Contamination

Tim Hortons may be the go-to place for Canadians to grab a quick coffee and breakfast, but our neighbors north of the border are being advised against consuming at least one product produced by the beloved company. Tim Hortons-branded chicken noodle soup base has been recalled after it was found to contain insects.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) alerted consumers to the recall in a Nov. 7 recall notice announcing that Tim Hortons Soup Base Chicken Noodle was recalled by La Cie McCormick Canada due to the "presence of insects." The recall involves products sold in a 3.56-kg size that were sold up to and including Oct. 20. The list of recalled products includes Best Before codes of MR1323, AL1723, AL1823, AL2123, AL2223, AL2323m AL2423, AL2523, AL2923, and AL3023. The products also feature TDL #10017643 and the UPC code 000 66200 02329 4. While Tim Hortons does have a handful of locations in the United States, it seems the recall only affects Canadian consumers. Per the CFIA recall notice, the recalled product was to hotels, restaurants and institutions in Ontario and Alberta until Oct. 20, 2022.

"The impacted batches of chicken noodle soup were removed from restaurants and destroyed at that time and new product from another supplier was delivered to all affected restaurants," a Tim Hortons spokesperson said in an emailed statement to CTV News. "Chicken noodle soup that has been sold at Tim Hortons restaurants elsewhere in the country is produced by a different manufacturer and was not impacted."

The spokesman confirmed that Tim Hortons brand canned soup sold in grocery stores is not affected by the recall. Soup at Tim Hortons restaurants elsewhere in Canada is also not impacted.

Tim Hortons confirmed that there have been no reports of illness at this time. However, the CFIA gave the recall a Class 3 classification, meaning "there is a low risk that consuming the food may result in any undesirable health problems. This class also includes food that do not pose a health risk, but that do not comply with legislation." Due to the risk the product may pose, the CFIA said he product should not be used, sold, served, or distributed.

The recall comes amid several notable recalls issued in the U.S. Just ahead of the holiday season, Cedar Creek Popcorn issued a recall of its popular 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box because there's a Gluten Free label on the side of the packaging, despite the product containing gluten. Foster Farms chicken products sold at Costco stores were also recently recalled after it was determined the chicken products may contain plastic.