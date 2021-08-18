Girl Scouts Unveil New Brownie-Inspired Cookie for 2022 Season

✖

The Girl Scout Cookie menu will look a little bit different when sales begin in 2022. On Tuesday, The Girl Scouts of the USA announced the new Adventurful Cookies, which will be on sale starting next year. The new flavor has a combination of chocolate and caramel for a brownie-inspired taste.

The usual Girl Scout Cookies are not going anywhere, but Adventurefuls are joining them in 2022. According to a report by USA Today, all the usual flavors will still be available, but the addition of Adventurefuls has some customers excited already. Typically, Girl Scout Cookie season can be any time between January and April, although the timing may change from region to region depending on supply and availability. The Girl Scouts are encouraging customers to set some of their cookie funds aside to give this new flavor a try next year.

Introducing Adventurefuls™! 🤩 An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt. Visit https://t.co/ROQ9i04mzW to be the first to know when the adventure begins in your area! #GirlScoutsAdventures pic.twitter.com/o4AIeXgSkt — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) August 17, 2021

"Available nationwide, every bite of Adventurefuls is full of indulgent brownie-inspired flavor with a combination of chocolatey and caramel flavors, and smooth and crispy textures, for an incredible taste of adventure in every bite," read a press release from the organization. There were other announcements in the release as well, including the new Cookie Business badges which will "help girls think like entrepreneurs as they run their own cookie businesses and incorporate online sales via the Digital Cooke platform."

The Girl Scouts had a strange year in 2020 and 2021, like so many other businesses and organizations. On the one hand, some of the usual sales hotspots like offices and grocery store parking lots were dried up as customers were at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other, some customers had more disposable income than usual and needed more confections than ever to wait out the end of the virus. Door-to-door sales tactics were strongly discouraged or not allowed in some places.

Between 2020 and 2021, the Girl Scouts were quick to adapt to online sales nationwide. From DIY "virtual cookie booths" on social media to real online order forms established by the organization, cookies still found their way into hungry hands during the pandemic. However, back in June the organization still reported a massive surplus of unsold cookies.

Girl Scout Cookie flavors include the beloved Thin Mints, Tag-Alongs and Samoas — known as Caramel deLites in some regions. This year saw the introduction of the Toast-Yay as well, which is made to taste a bit like French toast. With the Adventurefuls joining the lineup in 2022 and online orders expanding, there's no telling how far the cookie business could go in the future.