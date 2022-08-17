Girl Scout Cookies Have a New Flavor

The Girl Scouts of the USA will add a new Girl Scout cookie to the upcoming 2023 season. The Raspberry Rally has already sparked a conversation on Twitter among cookie fans who have come to love Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Caramel deLites. The new flavor is described as a "sister cookie" to the Thin Mints.

The new cookie looks very similar to the Thin Mits, but it only takes one bite to reveal the big difference. Under that chocolate coating is a crispy cookie with raspberry flavor. The other cookie varieties available next season will be the Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites, Samoas, Do-si-Dos, Girl Scout S'Mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay, Toffee-Tastic, and Trefoils.

The Raspberry Rally will only be available online, a first for the organization. "Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their e-commerce business," the organization said in a statement. "Plus, customers like you get the opportunity to order this new and exciting product alongside your favorite varieties."