Girl Scout Cookies Have a New Flavor
The Girl Scouts of the USA will add a new Girl Scout cookie to the upcoming 2023 season. The Raspberry Rally has already sparked a conversation on Twitter among cookie fans who have come to love Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Caramel deLites. The new flavor is described as a "sister cookie" to the Thin Mints.
The new cookie looks very similar to the Thin Mits, but it only takes one bite to reveal the big difference. Under that chocolate coating is a crispy cookie with raspberry flavor. The other cookie varieties available next season will be the Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites, Samoas, Do-si-Dos, Girl Scout S'Mores, Lemonades, Lemon-Ups, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Toast-Yay, Toffee-Tastic, and Trefoils.
The Raspberry Rally will only be available online, a first for the organization. "Offering Raspberry Rally online allows Girl Scouts to learn new skills and build their e-commerce business," the organization said in a statement. "Plus, customers like you get the opportunity to order this new and exciting product alongside your favorite varieties."
Although the new cookie will not be available nationwide for months, the Girl Scouts sent out boxes to media organizations for review. The anchors on CBS This Morning got a taste of the new cookie. They liked it but said Thin Mints are tough to beat. USA Today also noted the raspberry taste "blends well with the chocolate and doesn't overwhelm."
This is the second consecutive year the Girl Scouts have introduced a new cookie. Last year, the organization brought out Adventurefuls, a brownie-like cookie topped with caramel-flavored cream and baked with a hint of sea salt. It was so popular that new boxes became a rarity due to the combination of unexpected demand and pandemic-related labor shortages at Little Brownie Bakers, which makes cookies for about 70 of the 100 Girl Scout Councils in the U.S., the Washington Post reported.
"Little Brownie Bakers is working diligently to address the impact that the labor shortage has had on the production of Adventurefuls," the Girl Scouts said in a statement last year. "GSUSA is working with both cookie companies to try to provide a solution before the end of the cookie season, so we still have hope. Your other Girl Scout Cookie favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas are in stock and ready to go."
Hopefully, there will be enough Adventurefuls and Raspberry Rally cookies to go around this season. Here's a look at the early response to the new cookie.
"I'm EXTREMELY excited for the new Girl Scout cookie flavor what ?! …also I just finished my last box of cookies from the 14 I got this year heh," one cookie fan tweeted.
"Man I'm really excited for this flavor but a little disappointed it's online only. Our troop hasn't pushed online sales very much. Sounds delicious though," one person wrote.