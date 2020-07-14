Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail, Bursts Into Tears

Ghislaine Maxwell was denied bail at her court hearing on Tuesday and reported cried after being ordered that she stay locked up until her trial next summer. The alleged madame of the late Jeffrey Epstein pleaded not guilty to the sex trafficking charges she's currently facing.

U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan denied Maxwell's proposal of a $5 million bond co-signed by two of her sisters, which was backed up more than $3.75 million in property in the U.K., according to The Daily Mail. Her legal team had argued for her to confined to a "luxury hotel" in the greater New York area, and that she would surrender all travel documents, as well as GPS monitoring. However, she was deemed a significant flight risk by the judge, citing her "substantial international" connections, as well as her "extraordinary financial resources." Her trial date has been set, tentatively, for July 12, 2021.

Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epstein's, is accused of grooming young girls for him to abuse and solicit. If found guilty, she faces up to 35 years in prison if found guilty of the charges. She's since returned to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.