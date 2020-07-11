Ghislaine Maxwell: What to Know About Her Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein

Following the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, who was taken into custody by the FBI on July 2, it's renewed the conversation about her long, somewhat unclear relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell was charged with four counts of sex-trafficking minors and two counts of perjury, all for allegedly helping Jeffrey Epstein in the sex trafficking of minors.

Maxwell potentially faces a maximum of 35 years in prison, if she is convicted on all charges. Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on sex-trafficking charges and died behind bars in August. His death was ruled a suicide, though many have been skeptical of this considering he was known to associate with many high-profile figures. Including some of Epstein's own council. Following Maxwell's arrest, another longtime friend and TV personality Christopher Mason has alleged that she likely has copies of elicit videos of Epstein and others.

"Ghislaine has always been as cunning as they come. She wasn't going to be with Epstein all those years and not have some insurance," Mason told the Daily Mail. "The secret stash of sex tapes I believe Ghislaine has squirreled away could end up being her get-out-of-jail card if the authorities are willing to trade. She has copies of everything Epstein had. They could implicate some twisted movers and shakers. If Ghislaine goes down, she's going to take the whole damn lot of them with her."

Given Mason's ominous warning, which doesn't end there, there's a lot potentially at stake with Maxwell behind bars. Here's a look at her decades-long relationship with Epstein.