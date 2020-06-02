Watch: Washington D.C. Protester Interrupts Newscast for Explicit Message to Police

During the protests of police brutality after George Floyd's death, there have been dozens of instances of protesters interrupting live broadcasts to get their message across. In one clip from Washington D.C. Sunday night, a protester yelled that if police stopped shooting black people, "you wouldn't have this f— s— in the first place." On Monday, President Donald Trump said he would mobilize the military if local officials did not "take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property" of residents.

After Sunday's protests turned violent, Washington, D.C. officials instituted an early curfew for Monday night. The curfew started at 7 p.m. ET and will continue until Tuesday at 6 a.m. Another curfew will begin at 7 p.m. Tuesday and end at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham announced Monday morning, reports NBC Washington. The Sunday night curfew did not start until 11 p.m.

Protests outside the White House were peaceful Monday afternoon until tear gas was used to disperse the crowd shortly before Trump gave a speech at the Rose Garden. After he finished speaking, Trump walked from the White House to St. John's Church after the curfew began. Part of the church was set on fire by protesters Sunday night.

During Trump's speech, he said he would deploy "thousands and thousands" of heavily armed soldiers to the U.S. capital. According to CBS News, about 200 troops were already moved from Fort Bragg to the Washington area to be ready at a moment's notice. Trump went on to say he would deploy the military to cities and states if a local government refused to "take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents."

"I am also taking swift and decisive action to protect our great capital, Washington, D.C.," Trump said. "What happened in the city last night was a total disgrace. As we speak, I am dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers to stop the rioting, looting, vandalism, assaults and the wanton destruction of property."

In addition, Trump said he will mobilize "all federal resources," both civilian and military, to stop looting, rioting, arson and "to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights." Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec also said Trump ordered Attorney General William Barr to "lead federal law enforcement efforts to assist in the restoration of order to the District of Columbia."