Watch: LAPD Cruiser Hits Protester in Downtown Los Angeles, Wildly Speeds Away After Being Surrounded

A Los Angeles Police Department SUV was seen driving into a crowd of protesters in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, pinning one man to the ground before speeding away. There are two videos of the incident, one taken at street level and another from a building overlooking Pershing Square. Los Angeles has seen protests all weekend following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

The video began with the SUV stopped in the middle of a crosswalk, and protesters gathering in front of it. Rather than backing out, the SUV jolted forward, knocking one man to the ground and pinning him briefly before the vehicle backed away. The man jumped up from the ground to rejoin the other protesters. The SUV sped away, with the officer driving backward and doing a U-turn in order to leave the scene. The protesters continued yelling at the SUV, with some chasing after it and throwing objects. The Twitter user who shared the street-level video reported the man who was knocked to the ground was "ok." The man suffered a scrape on his ankle and was "in shock," the Twitter user wrote.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti set an 8 p.m. curfew for the city, lasing until 5:30 a.m. Monday, reports KABC. Los Angeles County also issued a curfew, which begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 6 a.m. on Monday. The county curfew was ordered after looting was reported in Santa Monica, and officials declared an unlawful assembly to thin the crow. Garcetti also closed coronavirus testing sites and said some may not re-open Monday if workers to not feel safe. The testing site at Dodger Stadium will be open though.

On Sunday, the National Guard was deployed to help law enforcement in Los Angeles County. California Gov. Gavin Newsom also declared a state of emergency for the city. Almost 400 people were arrested in Los Angeles Saturday night, and two police officers were hospitalized, reports the Los Angeles Daily News. Police said three other officers were injured.

Holy shit this just happened in LA. Police in this country are out of control. Something needs to change.

Protests began in almost every major city across the country after Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis. Former officer Derek Chauvin was seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck, making it impossible for him to breathe and killing him. Chauvin was fired and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other officers who were involved in Floyd's arrest were fired.