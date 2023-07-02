G Fuel Energy Drink Recall: What to Know

A government recall has been issued concerning G Fuel, one of the most well-known energy drink brands. Three G Fuel beverages are being pulled from sale, according to the Canadian government. The reason for the recall is "high levels of caffeine" and pertains to products sold both online and in person.

The G Fuel brand is well-known, especially in the gaming space. The brand is known for its collaborations with streamers like Ninja and celebrities like actor Jason Mewes. They also have high-profile partnerships with properties like Marvel, Sonic the Hedgehog, Dragon Ball Z and Crash Bandicoot. They've also made headlines for recent tie-ins with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Genshin Impact. The three G Fuel products affected by this recall are:

Pink Drip Energy Drink (UPC 8 10044 88182 0)

Ice Shatter Energy Drink (UPC 8 10044 88159 2)

Hype Sauce Energy Drink (UPC 8 10044 88154 7)

The government advises consumers and distributors to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product." All affected drinks were sold in 473-milliliter sizes. They can also be identified due to labels saying the drinks contain "300 mg caffeine per serving" but "no cautionary statement to limit number of servings per day." (While the Canadian notice didn't specify individual packaging details, it seems that the Ice Shatter flavor has a Mortal Kombat 11 tie-in logo that could be helpful in identifying it.)

This June 1 recall notice cites T&E Imports and GPAE Trading Corp as the responsible parties. Concerned consumers with questions about the recall can contact Canadian officials via email at information@inspection.gc.ca or by phone at 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.) or 1-613-773-2342 (local or international). The full recall notice can be found here.

