Guacamole Recalled

Look before you dip! There's yet another food recall that consumers should be aware of. Jack's Guacamole, a product of Booker Group Limited, is being recalled over an undeclared allergen. The 125-gram packages of guac contain milk, even though the company does not list milk as an ingredient.

The inclusion of milk in the guacamole recipe causes a "possible health risk" to anyone with a milk allergy, according to the notice shared by the Food Standards Agency, the United Kingdom's equivalent to the FDA in the U.S. The package can also be identified by the expiration date of June 24 (formatted as 24th June 2023).

Saturday 3 June – Booker Group Limited recalls Jack’s Guacamole because of undeclared milk #FoodAllergy https://t.co/BsyJiqPPB4 pic.twitter.com/1fVTVdxQBK — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) June 3, 2023

In its advice to customers, the government agency says, "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was purchased for a full refund."

Booker Group Limited has apparently been in contact with relevant allergy organizations about the recall. It has also sent out public recall notices, which you can also find at this link. In that note, the company apologizes for the allergen omission, writing, "We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The Food Standards Agency's full list of recalls and alerts can be read on its official government website. We here at PopCulture.com typically keep tabs on recalls worldwide, so you can also just stay tuned to our Trending page for updates. This is the fourth recall we've covered today, following a U.S.-based recall of TorTrix Con Chicharrón, an Australia-based recall of Hershey's Syrup Indulgent Caramel Flavor and a U.K.-based recall of Grape Tree Toffee Popcorn.