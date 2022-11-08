Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.

Only two products – Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies – are included in the recall, per the notice shared by the U.L.'s Food Standards Agency. The recalled fruit pies were sold in 4.5-ounce, or 128-gram, pack sizes. Multiple Best Before dates are affected by the recall. Those dates include 28 October 2022, 31 October 2022, 4 November 2022, and 7 November 2022. No other products are affected. Consumers have been advised not to eat the recalled products, which can instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Images of the recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies can be found here.

The recall was initiated due to the presence of soya, making them a helath risk for consumers who suffer from a soya allergy. An allergic reaction to soy can start minutes after eating food containing soy, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms of soy allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. While a soy allergy is not serious for most people, in rare instances, an allergic reaction to soy can be life-threatening.

While the U.S. has seen a string of recalls in recent weeks affecting everything from holiday popcorn to chicken sold at Costco, consumers in the U.K. have seen their fare share of recalls. Prior to 3D Trading's recall, Hammonds of Knutsford recalled BuzzBallz Choc Tease Cocktail on Oct. 27 due to undeclared milk and sulphites. A day earlier, Co-op Spaghetti Rings in Tomato Sauce products were recalled because they contained celery, an ingredient that was not declared on the label. Prior to that, Delibo Wine Agencies recalled Bibo Runge Deserteur De-alcoholised Riesling Wine because it was found to contain sulphites, which were not mentioned on the label. Other recalled in the U.K. have targeted breadcrumbs, chicken breast, and even vegetable lasgna.