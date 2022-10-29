Whole Foods Recall Issued for Multiple States

Whole Foods is dealing with yet another recall. This notice is a relatively small one, but it actually spreads to three different states. Whole Foods is recalling dipping caramel, formally sold using the name "Dipping Caramel by the Pound," due to undeclared wheat in the product. Sold between Oct. 4 and 25, the recalled caramel batches have a product code of 34888, sell by dates of 10/25/22 – 11/15/22. These batches were sold in five stores total in three different states: Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. The specific stores are detailed below:

10020 Regency Circle, Regency-Omaha, NE, US 68114

340 Reed Street, Basalt, CO, US 81621

1250 South Hover Road, Suite 300, Longmont, CO, US 80501

14615 W. 119th Street, Olathe, KS, US 66062

9366 S. Colorado Blvd Ste B, Highlands Ranch, CO, US 80126

Due to the undeclared wheat in the product, those with a wheat allergy are at risk by consuming this caramel. Luckily a Whole Foods employee is said to have noticed the issue with the label error, and the company has now pulled the unsold products from shelves. Per the FDA release, no illnesses as a result of this product. have been discovered yet.

If you are one of the unlucky few who've bought Whole Foods' Dipping Caramel by the Pound, you can head to one of the company's locations with your receipt for a refund. For more information, use the phone number 1-844-936-8255, which is active between 6 a.m. and midnight CT daily.

This recall comes in the wake of another recent Whole Foods recall that also stemmed from an allergy issue. Whole Foods Market 365 brand – manufactured via VanLaw Food Products – recently recalled Organic Cream Caesar Dressing. Multiple batches were pulled due to the undeclared presence of soy and wheat. Click here to find out more about that Whole Foods recall.