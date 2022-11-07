Lettuce Recalled Amid Salmonella Scare

Amid a growing number of recalls affecting common food items, yet another recall is joining the list. According to a notice posted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s website, Kalera Public Limited Company voluntarily recalled voluntarily recalled several lettuce varieties due to possible salmonella contamination. The recall was issued out of Orlando, Florida on Nov. 3.

The recall affects a total of 633 cases of Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce. These products were produced at the company's farm in Orlando, where Kalera's food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, per the FDA. Only lto codes 001293 and 001294, which can be found on the label, are included in the recall. The lettuce products were sold under the Kalera brand. No other Kalera products are affected by the recall.

The recall, which was issued immediately after the company "promptly reported this issue to the FDA," seems to be limited in scale. Per the FDA notice, distribution of the affected lettuce products was "limited," as the recalled products were only distributed "to a small number of retail and foodservice customers in Florida. The FDA's notice added that Kalera Public Limited Company has already "notified these customers and is working with them to ensure consumers do not receive any of the products affected by the recall." While no illnesses have been reported to date, consumers have still been advised against eat the recalled Kalera Krunch, Butter, and Romaine whole head variety lettuce as a precaution.

Consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and typically occur within 12 to 72 hours of consumption. Although most people recover within four to seven days and do not require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized.

Kalera Public Limited Company's recall is just the latest to impact consumers. In late November, and just as the holiday season got underway, Cedar Creek Popcorn of Sac City, Iowa recalled its popular 18 oz. Old-Fashioned Caramel Holiday Popcorn Box. The recall was initiated due to the product claiming to be "Gluten Free" on the label when there were actually elements with gluten contained in the product. At around the same time, Foster Farms' Chicken Patties Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat, which was sold at Costco, was recalled due to the possible presence of plastic.