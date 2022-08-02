French's Celebrates National Mustard Day by Giving Away Unique Treats

French's Mustard is a staple of any lunch or dinner, and now the company is taking on breakfast as they celebrate National Mustard Day by giving away some unique morning treats. In honor of the big day — which lands on Saturday, Aug. 6 — French's has partnered with Dough Doughnuts to create mustard donuts. On National Mustard Day, the "mustard-infused treats" will be available at Dough's retail locations in New York City, as well as nationwide via online shipping. The donuts are free but only while supplies last!

Speaking about the big promotion, said Jill Pratt — Chief Marketing Officer for McCormick, French's parent company — said, "We've been known to go big for National Mustard Day – with Mustard Ice Cream in 2019, Mustard Beer in 2020, and Mustard Buns in 2021. This year, we're excited to collaborate with Dough and introduce French's Mustard Donuts, adding our Classic Yellow Mustard to morning routines." Pratt added, "We are as committed as ever to showing off new and exciting ways to enjoy this fan favorite condiment and cannot wait to reinvent breakfast this year."

Dough Doughnuts owner Steve Klein added, "Here at Dough, we've always prided ourselves in creating unexpectedly delicious flavors." He continued, "French's Mustard Donuts presented an opportunity to be imaginative and we couldn't be more pleased with the results. The iconic tanginess of French's Classic Yellow Mustard complements the sweet glaze and fluffy texture of the doughnut for the perfect bite."

A press release from French's read in part: "French's and Dough have created a bold, crave-able doughnut that combines the beloved flavor of French's Classic Yellow Mustard with Dough's signature brioche recipe, allowing mustard lovers to wake up and taste the tang. The French's Mustard Donut reimagines a classic glazed doughnut with a vibrant sweet and savory yellow mustard coating that is topped with a yellow mustard cake crumble." Notably, Dough Doughnuts has been a well-respected maker of artisanal doughnuts for over 12 years.

The press release adds, "On National Mustard Day, August 6, French's will take over Dough Doughnut's shops, transforming them with bright yellow furnishings featuring vibrant pop art and French's Mustard Donut-inspired swag. Fans can receive a free French's Mustard Donut at any Dough location in New York City, while supplies last: Flatiron (14 W 19th St.), Brooklyn (646 Vanderbilt Ave.), Astoria (21-70 31st St.), Rockefeller Center (10 Rockefeller Center), Urbanspace Vanderbilt (230 Park Ave.), and Smorgasburg (90 Kent Ave.)" The time for online deliveries is 9am ET this Saturday, and anyone interested in trying the new creation can go to Frenchs.com/MustardDonuts for more info.