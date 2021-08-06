French's Unveils Limited Edition Mustard Buns for National Mustard Day

✖

French's mustard is a household name across the nation, and in honor of National Mustard Day, the company is celebrating by unveiled limited-edition mustard buns. The buns were developed in partnership with Piantedosi Baking Company, and infuse the delicious taste of French's mustard with a soft and firm hot dog bun. On Saturday, Aug. 7, French’s Mustard Buns will be available to try at select well-known landmarks and baseball stadiums across the United States.

"For over 115 years, French’s has delivered bold, all-American flavor to customers nationwide," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer for McCormick, the company that operates French's. "Year after year, we look forward to raising the French’s flag in celebration of National Mustard Day, by introducing exciting new ways to enjoy the bright, tangy taste of mustard." Notably, in addition to the buns, French' has also released a couple of recipes that offer some unique ways to try the bread.

"When the French’s opportunity came across our desk we jumped at the chance to collaborate. Together, we have over 200 years of quality, creativity and experience," said Carmine Piantedosi, Operations Manager, 4th Generation and Owner at Piantedosi Baking Company. "Mixing the bold flavor of their Classic Yellow Mustard and our innovative baking process, we developed a truly unique bread formula for National Mustard Day. We’re thrilled to have thousands of people across the country taste the awesome buns that we created!"

On Saturday, French's lovers in different parts of the nation will have the option to try the latest flavor creation. Free hot dog cart pop-ups, offering a free hot dog with the mustard buns, will start at 12 pm (local time) at The Hot Dog King in New York City, New — outside of The Metropolitan Museum of Art — and at The Lodge Chicago, Illinois, in front of the tavern. Californians can try one out at Pier Burger in Santa Monica, on the Santa Monica Pier.

Some MLB game attendees will also get a chance to try out the buns at stadium concession stands — with the purchase of a hot dog — while supplies last. Yankee's fans can try one at Yankee Stadium in New York City, at the Section 110 Concession during the team's 1:05 p.m. home game. Orioles fans will also get to try the buns at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, with the purchase of a hot dog from O What-a-Dog Concession (at the stadium's lower level) during the Orioles 7:05 p.m. home game.

Finally, Boston, Massachusetts residents will get to try the buns on Saturday, Aug.14, at a free pop-up, starting at 12 p.m. local time. This will be through The Best Sausage Company, a hot dog cart outside of Fenway Park. It should be noted that all free hot dogs will only be available while supplies last.