Dunkin’ Unveils Valentine’s Day Lineup With New Drinks and Donuts

Dunkin’ is spreading the love this Valentine’s Day with a new lineup of delicious coffees and treats. The fan-favorite coffee chain on Tuesday unveiled its complete Valentine’s Day 2022 menu lineup, which includes both new items and returning favorites, like the Brownie Batter and Cupid’s Choice heart-shaped donuts.

The two donuts are ready to be gifted to your valentine, or simply enjoyed by yourself, with their heart-shaped looks, and they’re both delicious! The Brownie Batter donut is a chocolate frosted heart-shaped donut that is “bursting with brownie batter flavored buttercreme filling” and topped with Valentine’s Day sprinkles. If Cupid’s arrow lands on the Cupid’s Choice donut, Dunkin’ guests will be treated to a heart-shaped donut that is filled with Bavarian Kreme and frosted with strawberry-flavored icing and topped with Valentine’s Day sprinkles.

The delicious donuts can be paired with one of Dunkin’s Valentine’s Day-themed drinks. According to the chain, the Brownie Batter donut pairs perfectly with the Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte, which is made with rich espresso and decadent mocha flavor. The Cupid’s Cake donut, meanwhile, goes well with the Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut Refresher. Made with B vitamins and energy from green tea extract, the Refresher features strawberry dragonfruit flavor combined with coconut milk.

Dunkin’s 2022 Valentine’s Day menu is rolling out in a truly awesome way, with the chain offering valentines in the form of sweet deals. From Friday, Feb. 11 through Sunday, Feb. 13, DD Perks members can share the love with their family & friends by earning three times the points on all Donuts and Munchkins Donut Hole Treats. Dunkin is also offering up a deal that will make Mondays a little sweeter. Fans ordering ahead on Mondays through the Dunkin’ app will earn a sweet 100 bonus points.

More than just amplifying DD Perks points, Dunkin’ is also stepping in to help fans offer swoon worthy messages for that special someone in their lives. The chain’s beloved mascot, Cuppy, has officially joined Cameo and will be sending free personalized messages to Dunkin’ superfans who act quickly on Monday, Feb. 7. Message requests can be submitted on the Cameo website and will only be available for a limited time.