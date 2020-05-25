Donald Trump Was Late to Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Ceremony, and Twitter Is Livid

After a weekend's worth of criticism for playing golf on Saturday, critics are again sounding off over President Donald Trump's behavior on Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Trump made an appearance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetary in Arlington, Virginia. However, the fact that he was more than 30 minutes late drew quite a bit of backlash online.

The appearance was part of a wreath-laying ceremony, which has become an annual tradition among sitting presidents to pay their respects to the members of the Armed Forces who've given their lives in service. The ceremony itself lasted five minutes, and the president stood silently before touching the memorial statue, then saluting. Afterward, Trump gave a speech at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.

It was there that Trump spoke about the "tens of thousands of service members and national guardsmen are on the front lines of our war against this terrible virus," referring to the current coronavirus pandemic. Though he said that the nation will "mourn alongside every single family that has lost loved ones, including the families of our great veterans," his tardiness to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier didn't go over well at all.