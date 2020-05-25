Donald Trump Was Late to Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Ceremony, and Twitter Is Livid
After a weekend's worth of criticism for playing golf on Saturday, critics are again sounding off over President Donald Trump's behavior on Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Trump made an appearance at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arlington National Cemetary in Arlington, Virginia. However, the fact that he was more than 30 minutes late drew quite a bit of backlash online.
The appearance was part of a wreath-laying ceremony, which has become an annual tradition among sitting presidents to pay their respects to the members of the Armed Forces who've given their lives in service. The ceremony itself lasted five minutes, and the president stood silently before touching the memorial statue, then saluting. Afterward, Trump gave a speech at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine.
It was there that Trump spoke about the "tens of thousands of service members and national guardsmen are on the front lines of our war against this terrible virus," referring to the current coronavirus pandemic. Though he said that the nation will "mourn alongside every single family that has lost loved ones, including the families of our great veterans," his tardiness to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier didn't go over well at all.
Unexplained delay awaiting Pres Trump's arrival for wreath-laying at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. pic.twitter.com/4d9vZR3ENR— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 25, 2020
Trump is late at the wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. At least a half hour late. Total disrespect.— Ramona Grigg (@🏡) (@RamonaGrigg) May 25, 2020
Absolutely shocked that Trump arrived late at the Tomb of the Unknown soldier. He was probably too busy retweeting accounts calling women skanks, or he was too busy tweeting bogus claims.
Happy #MemorialDay everyone— Kaitlan Collins Stan Account (@KarmaIsADem13) May 25, 2020
We are waiting for TRUMP to honor the Tomb of the Unknown, He is late as he was finishing his golf game.— Joe (@jg1234567) May 25, 2020
Trump is almost 30 mins late to the reef laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider... on Memorial Day.— T. Cain 💜 (@taylorcain_) May 25, 2020
Trump disrespected the honor we give our veterans on Memorial Day by showing up late. What do you expect from a draft dodger ?— Jupiterose (@jupiterose123) May 25, 2020
On memorial day what does the president do? Goes on a tweet rampage then showed up late to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and then goes on another tweet rampage and it's only 3pm CST— Jeremy Brunk (@GodBrunk) May 25, 2020
So...Trump was 30 minutes late to a military ceremony where soldiers were standing at attention awaiting his arrival?! On fucking Memorial Day??!! Wow. Just. Wow.— Beto times are coming! #StayHomeSaveLives (@mamaria33) May 25, 2020
Donald Trump was late to his own Memorial Day celebration. That’s fitting, considering he was late in responding to the Coronavirus, and now nearly 100,000 people are dead.— Chris Greenleaf is STAYING HOME (@cgg7824) May 25, 2020
You’re a sad pathetic man— MardiParker 🇺🇸🌸 (@LifeLongWanderR) May 25, 2020