Donald Trump's Memorial Day Message With First Lady Melania Gets Divided Response

President Donald Trump shared a Memorial Day message alongside First Lady Melania Trump, and it is getting a divided response on social media. Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Trump shared an image of himself and Melania paying tribute to fallen soldiers in front of a wreath decorated in red, white and blue.

The image features a quote as well, which appears to be attributed to the president. "We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember." The post certainly divided social media users, with some showing support and others feeling as if Trump's photo wasn't necessary in order to pay homage to the troops. "He has no concept of sacrifice or of sympathy for the families who have lost loved ones," one upset user tweeted. Scroll down to see more reactions.