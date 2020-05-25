Donald Trump's Memorial Day Message With First Lady Melania Gets Divided Response
President Donald Trump shared a Memorial Day message alongside First Lady Melania Trump, and it is getting a divided response on social media. Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Trump shared an image of himself and Melania paying tribute to fallen soldiers in front of a wreath decorated in red, white and blue.
The image features a quote as well, which appears to be attributed to the president. "We can never replace them. We can never repay them. But we can always remember." The post certainly divided social media users, with some showing support and others feeling as if Trump's photo wasn't necessary in order to pay homage to the troops. "He has no concept of sacrifice or of sympathy for the families who have lost loved ones," one upset user tweeted. Scroll down to see more reactions.
did you lay a special wreath for the five soldiers who took your place in Vietnam— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 25, 2020
This isn’t about you.— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 25, 2020
The Greatest President Ever. pic.twitter.com/yPpvzceDDM— Rohan bakshi (@imRohanbakshi) May 25, 2020
Fake sentiments from a man that said he doesn't like military people 'that get captured' and dissed POW John McCain well after his death.— Bruce Kanin (@bk9net) May 25, 2020
Raise your hand if you have never stopped believing in Trump.— Arvind Kushwaha🇮🇳 (@iArvindKushwaha) May 25, 2020
It’s not you in the photo, or is so heavily airbrushed as to be a mockery.— 🌊 Tommy J (@ResistMonsters) May 25, 2020
President Trump makes me PROUD to be an American!— William Craig Shores (@CraigSh8) May 25, 2020
Who agrees?!
Bone spurs .. draft dodger— Mary (@MaryMeliz99) May 25, 2020
Doing a Great job, Pres! Thank you for taking the slings and arrows for us. #BestPresidentEver— paperbacknovel.com (@paperbacknovel) May 25, 2020
Happy Memorial Day President Trump!— THEGIRLNEXTDOOR 🎡🎠 (@GirlNxDoor) May 25, 2020
You were actually supposed to go, you liar. Someone else replaced you.— JRehling (@JRehling) May 25, 2020
When you dodged the draft 5 times they replaced you. Wonder if your replacements survived? If so, you should definitely thank them.— Kate🌵Smith (@KateSmithAZ) May 25, 2020
Thank you for bringing back pride to our Military Mr. President. 🙏🙏— Resist Lib Hypocrisy (@LivnLarge) May 25, 2020
#MAGA #MemorialDay2020 pic.twitter.com/DLQQ7kPBtT— Damo Pelham🦈 (@DamoPelham) May 25, 2020
Leadership requires action, not finger pointing. pic.twitter.com/MQQd32WKGr— Fozzie.Bear 🐼 (@FozzieBear88) May 25, 2020