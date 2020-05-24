Donald Trump Golfing at His Virginia Club Amid Coronavirus Death Toll Climbing to 100K Has Social Media Sounding Off

Donald Trump's first golf outing in months didn't sit well with many online. The rising death toll from the coronavirus pandemic coupled with an already divisive response to the crisis left some questioning why Trump would go golfing right as the deaths from COVID-19 reached 100K in the United States, with confirmed cases inching closer to 2 million daily.

The outing also left many pointing out that the president himself criticized the same actions back in 2014 in a tweet aimed at then-President Barack Obama. It's not the first time Trump faced hypocrisy accusations concerning his past tweets.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

Saturday's golf trip carried a dark cloud over it, though. It came at the end of a tense week in Washington, D.C. due to Trump's claims about the virus and his response to it. It also came a day before the New York Times' front page will carry the names of those who have died in the U.S. during the pandemic.

Several critics called out the optics while the president continues to press states to "open" following the stay-at-home orders put in place months ago. It also raised questions about just how much the president is willing to help those affected by the pandemic. With nearly 100,000 dead and 40 million out of work, the outrage was thick.

Presidents rarely get time alone or time to drive themselves. Today Pres Trump was behind the wheel of a golf cart. Lots of Secret Service with him as well. @nbcnews video taken with long lens. pic.twitter.com/FzPuubbICv — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) May 23, 2020

Scroll down to see some of the heated responses to the president's outing.