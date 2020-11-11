Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter: 7 Most Controversial Tweets

As concerns about false or misleading information from the Trump campaign heat up, many critics have their eyes on Donald Trump Jr., not the president himself. The eldest son of the Trump family has a long history of posting false information, conspiracy theories and racist material on social media, and he is not slowing down now. With the integrity of the 2020 presidential election in the balance, it's worth looking at his past posts.

Trump Jr. holds no official position in the Trump administration, making it all the more concerning when he speaks on his father's behalf. He is technically in charge of the Trump Organization while his father is busy with the presidency, but he has never shied away from political commentary during that time. In fact, many analysts are concerned that Trump Jr.'s rhetoric is far more extreme than his father's — Politico once referred to him as his "Dad's ambassador to the fringe," and he openly endorses alt-right pundits that his father only alludes to at most.

Trump Jr. has been suspended from Twitter several times for his incendiary posts and often complains that the platform is "censoring" him. He has come under fire for overt racism, but typically he is only punished when he posts outright false information about politics, public health or national news.

Trump Jr.'s controversies extend to other parts of the internet as well — in August of 2018, he posted a doctored image on Instagram claiming that CNN has reported a higher approval rating for his father than he actually got, for example. Many of Trump Jr.'s controversial moments also come from the tweets he publicly "likes," not the ones he posts. Those often include debunked conspiracy theories about the Clinton family, philanthropist George Soros and other political opponents.

Last year, Trump Jr. even told Fox & Friends that his father had warned him to tone down his tweets, saying his social media posts were "getting a little hot." So far, he has shown no sign of heeding that advice. Here is a look at Donald Trump Jr.'s most controversial tweets.