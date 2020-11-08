Donald Trump Jr. Getting Torn Apart for His '70 Million Pissed off Republicans' Tweet

Donald Trump Jr. has been one of the loudest voices defending his father's election loss while claiming widespread voter fraud without evidence. His Twitter feed is a stretch of retweets claiming to have proof, attacks on the electoral process and hyperbolic statements related to his father's supporters.

One of the polarizing posts Trump Jr. has delivered references to the protests that followed the death of George Floyd earlier in the year. "70 million pissed off republicans and not one city burned to the ground," Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won’t be able to pretend voter fraud isn’t real. Ending this crap once and for all will be fundamental to preserving our republic and faith in democracy. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020

As many pointed out under the post, there is no comparison to the election results and the ongoing crisis related to systemic racism and police brutality. "It's almost like.....no one was murdered illegally," writer Keith Nelson Jr. wrote in response to the post. "Someone just lost an election."

Others joined in under Trump Jr.'s tweet and Nelson Jr.'s too, showing how divided the onlookers remain on social media. All are missing the fact that no cities have been "burned to the ground" in America. But Trump Jr. seems to run fast and loose with his declarations, including his latest on Sunday. "DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING!!!," he wrote on Twitter. "We can't let the bad actors get away with it." The president's son has also called for "total war" over the election votes.

Scroll down to see some of the various responses to Trump Jr.'s tweets. As it stands, Joe Biden is projected as the president-elect and Donald Trump has refused to concede without exhausting his legal options.