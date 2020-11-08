Donald Trump Jr. Getting Torn Apart for His '70 Million Pissed off Republicans' Tweet

By Andrew Roberts

Donald Trump Jr. has been one of the loudest voices defending his father's election loss while claiming widespread voter fraud without evidence. His Twitter feed is a stretch of retweets claiming to have proof, attacks on the electoral process and hyperbolic statements related to his father's supporters.

One of the polarizing posts Trump Jr. has delivered references to the protests that followed the death of George Floyd earlier in the year. "70 million pissed off republicans and not one city burned to the ground," Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.

As many pointed out under the post, there is no comparison to the election results and the ongoing crisis related to systemic racism and police brutality. "It's almost like.....no one was murdered illegally," writer Keith Nelson Jr. wrote in response to the post. "Someone just lost an election."

Others joined in under Trump Jr.'s tweet and Nelson Jr.'s too, showing how divided the onlookers remain on social media. All are missing the fact that no cities have been "burned to the ground" in America. But Trump Jr. seems to run fast and loose with his declarations, including his latest on Sunday. "DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING!!!," he wrote on Twitter. "We can't let the bad actors get away with it." The president's son has also called for "total war" over the election votes.

Scroll down to see some of the various responses to Trump Jr.'s tweets. As it stands, Joe Biden is projected as the president-elect and Donald Trump has refused to concede without exhausting his legal options.

There are plenty of people who aren't giving any of the Trump side the satisfaction. A lot are just putting up a wall of memes and ignoring the rhetoric.

Others are more prone to wish the Trump's goodbye, at least for now. Donald Trump's record in the election is enough to keep his influence around for a bit longer, even if he's not in the White House.

Some folks made it clear that "burning cities" was definitely hyperbole. However, as Akilah Hughes posts above, the same cities that didn't burn voted heavily against Trump in the election.

The potential legal action that is sure to follow the Trump exit from the White House also weighed on people's minds. The Southern District of New York potentially has legal cases lying in wait against members of the Trump family.

And in the face of Trump Jr.'s tweet, some critics singled out how Trump supporters are quick to bring out their guns and rifles during events. While it is their right to bear arms, no doubts there, it is questionable when you claim to be peaceful protesters and observers while displaying firearms.

But the bottom line is many are happy to see the Trump presidency come to an end, even if they won't accept it yet. It remains to be seen how far President Trump will take his legal

