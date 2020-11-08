Donald Trump Jr. Getting Torn Apart for His '70 Million Pissed off Republicans' Tweet
Donald Trump Jr. has been one of the loudest voices defending his father's election loss while claiming widespread voter fraud without evidence. His Twitter feed is a stretch of retweets claiming to have proof, attacks on the electoral process and hyperbolic statements related to his father's supporters.
One of the polarizing posts Trump Jr. has delivered references to the protests that followed the death of George Floyd earlier in the year. "70 million pissed off republicans and not one city burned to the ground," Trump Jr. wrote on Twitter.
When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won’t be able to pretend voter fraud isn’t real.
Ending this crap once and for all will be fundamental to preserving our republic and faith in democracy.— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 6, 2020
As many pointed out under the post, there is no comparison to the election results and the ongoing crisis related to systemic racism and police brutality. "It's almost like.....no one was murdered illegally," writer Keith Nelson Jr. wrote in response to the post. "Someone just lost an election."
Others joined in under Trump Jr.'s tweet and Nelson Jr.'s too, showing how divided the onlookers remain on social media. All are missing the fact that no cities have been "burned to the ground" in America. But Trump Jr. seems to run fast and loose with his declarations, including his latest on Sunday. "DECLASSIFY EVERYTHING!!!," he wrote on Twitter. "We can't let the bad actors get away with it." The president's son has also called for "total war" over the election votes.
Scroll down to see some of the various responses to Trump Jr.'s tweets. As it stands, Joe Biden is projected as the president-elect and Donald Trump has refused to concede without exhausting his legal options.
There are plenty of people who aren't giving any of the Trump side the satisfaction. A lot are just putting up a wall of memes and ignoring the rhetoric.
Honey, we’ve been pissed for 4 yrs. Deal with it. pic.twitter.com/FDLvMYeQpn— CD Fleming (@CDFleming5) November 8, 2020
Others are more prone to wish the Trump's goodbye, at least for now. Donald Trump's record in the election is enough to keep his influence around for a bit longer, even if he's not in the White House.
They clearly weren’t burned to the ground in the protests this summer either, since those same still standing cities just voted your hideous family out of their lives.— Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) November 8, 2020
Some folks made it clear that "burning cities" was definitely hyperbole. However, as Akilah Hughes posts above, the same cities that didn't burn voted heavily against Trump in the election.
You can smell them come, ha ! pic.twitter.com/bDCGCd9OAE— Michele ⚠️#COV-19, 🆘#MaskItOrCasket😷🆘 (@RadarResist) November 8, 2020
The potential legal action that is sure to follow the Trump exit from the White House also weighed on people's minds. The Southern District of New York potentially has legal cases lying in wait against members of the Trump family.
Why do 'peaceful protesters' need guns?https://t.co/hcZ7FXl6Nh— D Villella ❄️ (@dvillella) November 7, 2020
And in the face of Trump Jr.'s tweet, some critics singled out how Trump supporters are quick to bring out their guns and rifles during events. While it is their right to bear arms, no doubts there, it is questionable when you claim to be peaceful protesters and observers while displaying firearms.
Just the Trump brand is burned to the ground. One term impeached losers don't sell products.— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) November 7, 2020
But the bottom line is many are happy to see the Trump presidency come to an end, even if they won't accept it yet. It remains to be seen how far President Trump will take his legal
You know the second part of this tweet is going to be used against you in court, right?— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) November 8, 2020