Kimberly Guilfoyle Under Scrutiny for Alleged Sexual Comments During Trump Fundraiser

✖

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News anchor and Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, reportedly joked about her sex life and offered a lap dance at a campaign fundraiser event during President Donald Trump's re-election campaign. The alleged revelation came in a new Politico report on the blame debate playing among Republicans looking to explain Trump's loss in the 2020 presidential election. Guilfoyle led Trump's finance team, which Republican Party and campaign officials believed was failing to raise the money needed to compete with now-President-elect Joe Biden.

Officials were particularly angry with Guilfoyle's team for canceling a late September virtual fundraiser they hoped would raise as much as $15 million before a third-quarter deadline. Senior campaign officials were also receiving allegations that Guilfoyle berated her staff and made sexually suggestive comments that made donors uncomfortable. At a December donor event at the Washington, D.C. Trump Hotel, Guilfoyle allegedly offered a lap dance to the person who raised the most money, two sources who were there and another person familiar with the alleged incident told Politico.

During an event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. reportedly joked about her raising money in a hot tub. Another person who was at the event said whoever raised the most money was offered a hot tub party with Guilfoyle. During a Fall 2018 event headlined by Toby Keith, Guilfoyle reportedly told attendees Trump Jr. liked to see her dress as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader.

Guilfoyle's team rejected the idea they were not serious about their fundraising goals. Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh also told Politico there was "nothing offensive" about Guilfoyle's "presentations in context." However, Politico reports that some campaign aides saw her team as a "chaotic distraction" and they tried to distance themselves from her.

This was not the first time Guilfoyle has been accused of sexual misconduct. Guilfoyle left Fox News in 2018, but it was not until October that the New Yorker reported Guilfoyle was forced out after an assistant accused her of sexual harassment. The network reportedly paid the assistant a $4 million settlement so the case never went to trial. Citing two sources, the New Yorker reported that the former assistant, who was not named in the report, wrote a 42-page complaint about Guilgoyle's alleged behavior. The assistant claimed she was often required to work at Guilfoy's apartment, where she "displayed herself naked" and "spoke incessantly and luridly about her sex life, and on one occasion, demanded a massage of her bare thighs."