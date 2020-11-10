Donald Trump Jr. Was Allegedly 'Trying to Have a Baby' With Aubrey O’Day

✖

Aubrey O’Day continues to drive home the narrative that there was something special between her and Donald Trump Jr. Though never officially confirmed to ever be an item, the former Danity Kane singer has said on multiple occasions that the two were most certainly an item. Her latest claim is that he wanted to have a child with her while they were allegedly together.

In a tweet from over the weekend in response to a follower calling her “delusional” for pushing the idea that they ever dated, O’Day clapped back by saying that the son of the president “absolutely loved me” before taking it a step further and claiming that he was “trying to have a baby with me.” Knowing people would most likely not believe her, she added that she does have “receipts” to prove that this was the case. She hasn’t shared any further information about this claim of hers.

I definitely give great head.. but he absolutely loved me and was trying to have a baby with me (again, I have receipts), so I’m pretty sure the delusional one here is you. 🥴 https://t.co/qrxbcgLNue — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 9, 2020

The reports about these two first came about when O’Day referred to Trump as an ex of hers while appearing on MTV’s Ex on the Beach in 2019. She also called the 41-year-old her “soulmate” in that premiere episode. Details of their supposed relationship are spotty, though a source has told PEOPLE previously that they had an affair and it came to an end in 2012 after his wife at the time, Vanessa, caught wind of what was going on behind her back. Trump’s marriage ended in March 2018 after a 12-year relationship that brought five children. He is now in a relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who also works on Trump’s team.

In an interview with PEOPLE, O’Day doubled down on their relationship by calling him her soulmate and said they both shared the same feeling about one another. She cited their passion and loyalty as two of the things that brought them together and this remains something, O’Day said, that she hopes to find again. Asked if the two would ever get back together at the time of the interview, the former singer said “he closed the chapter” when he chose his path and added that he no longer is the person she “fell in love with.”