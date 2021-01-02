Donald Trump Is Reportedly 'Moody' Over Melania's Renovations of Mar-a-Lago

✖

President Donald Trump was reportedly not too happy about the renovations that have been occurring at Mar-a-Lago. According to CNN, Trump was displeased upon setting foot into Mar-a-Lago three days before Christmas because of the decor. There were reportedly changes, many of which were overseen by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, made to his private quarters, that did not sit well with the president, according to a source who was familiar with Trump's response to the renovations.

These Mar-a-Lago renovations have reportedly been in the works for several weeks now. They were undertaken in order to make the 3,000 sq. ft. location feel larger and to make sure that it is fit to house the Trump family once the president leaves office come Jan. 20. Even though those renovations were reportedly being overseen by Melania, the president was not pleased with how it turned out. A source noted that Trump wasn't just displeased by the renovations made to his personal living spaces, but he was also unhappy with other renovations that were done on the property. The source said that "he was not happy with it" and claimed that several loud, one-sided conversations with club management immediately ensued after Trump was made aware of these changes. The White House did not immediately get back to CNN when asked for a comment on this report.

Trump was reportedly well aware that Melania and her interior decorator, Tham Kannalikham, picked out many of the details regarding these renovations. A source at Mar-a-Lago even shared that Trump was so unhappy about how some of the renovations turned out that he asked that some of the decor, which included pieces made of white marble and an abundance of dark wood, be removed. They were indeed subsequently removed from the residence. The president reportedly appeared "moody" during his latest trip to Mar-a-Lago. They said that he spent more time than usual behind closed doors instead of conversing with club members and senior White House staff. Another source said that "the vibe is off" with this year's Mar-a-Lago holiday celebrations in comparison to celebrations of years past.

Although the vibe was reportedly "off" this year, Mar-a-Lago still held a grand New Year's Eve celebration despite the fact that public health officials warned against gathering on the holiday amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Trump did not attend the festivities himself, as he traveled back to Washington D.C. at the "last minute." The president's children, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, and Tiffany Trump, all attended the party, which did not feature attendees wearing masks.