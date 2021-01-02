Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo Club Hosts Packed New Year's Eve Bash, With Vanilla Ice Performing
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort hosted a New Year's Eve party that cost attendees four figures to rub elbows with the president, his family and other significant names on the Trump team. The president was not one of those people, meaning folks paid to meet with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
As CNN notes, masks were not present at the event and many were surprised by the lack of Donald Trump's appearance. According to CNN, his exit and return to Washington, D.C. was "last-minute" and hasn't been given an official explanation yet.
Still, people flooded social media with views from the party and the ignorance of coronavirus protocols despite a continuing pandemic. Trump's handling of the pandemic has garnered a lot of criticism, especially in the days after the election when Trump refuses to concede and continues to post wild conspiracy theories that have been disproven at all turns.
According to CNN, the event featured the Trump children, including significant others Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were also reportedly in attendance, but haven't appeared in the many social media posts revolving around the event.
Vanilla Ice and '80s standouts Berlin performed at the event, with the rap star capturing headlines for his appearance and the am`ount people paid to celebrate. "Ok this is amazing. Vanilla Ice is playing the Mar-a-Lago New Years Eve party," Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Facebook. "As a child of the 90s you can't fathom how awesome that is. Beyond that I got the birthday shoutout so that's pretty amazing." Others felt differently. Scroll down to see the many views and criticism from the event.
Imagine how much those four-figures could have helped a hungry about-to-be-evicted family. It sickens me to think about it.— Tuesday’s Child (@MakeYourBed1) January 1, 2021
At least he treated them with the same disregard he treats all his supporters. And they paid for him for this.— Louie's Cavern (@votenoincumbent) January 1, 2021
Mar-a-Lago is a club. A club is a business. Businesses must abide by Palm Beach County's mask order, or be fined or even shut down. We knew that Trump was hosting a New Year's party. I'll be reaching out to folks at @pbcgov to ask why we weren't ready to enforce the mandate here. https://t.co/2HtJEXiBcE— Rep. Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) January 1, 2021
Things are really getting nuts at Mar-a-Lago now. pic.twitter.com/1fH6xX4lPv— Schooley (@Rschooley) January 1, 2021
A live Vanilla Ice performance *and* a chance to catch a deadly disease? That’s win-win! https://t.co/YzMucJez5g— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 1, 2021
Any Member of Congress who attended the mostly mask-less Mar-a-Lago New Year’s party shouldn’t be allowed to go in person to the joint session on January 6th. Below are photos of Rep Gaetz and Senator Rand Paul at the party with no masks on. pic.twitter.com/Qw6BWSuxiB— Scott Dworkin (@funder) January 1, 2021
