Donald Trump's Mar-a-Largo Club Hosts Packed New Year's Eve Bash, With Vanilla Ice Performing

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort hosted a New Year's Eve party that cost attendees four figures to rub elbows with the president, his family and other significant names on the Trump team. The president was not one of those people, meaning folks paid to meet with Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Judge Jeanine Pirro and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

As CNN notes, masks were not present at the event and many were surprised by the lack of Donald Trump's appearance. According to CNN, his exit and return to Washington, D.C. was "last-minute" and hasn't been given an official explanation yet.

Still, people flooded social media with views from the party and the ignorance of coronavirus protocols despite a continuing pandemic. Trump's handling of the pandemic has garnered a lot of criticism, especially in the days after the election when Trump refuses to concede and continues to post wild conspiracy theories that have been disproven at all turns.

According to CNN, the event featured the Trump children, including significant others Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were also reportedly in attendance, but haven't appeared in the many social media posts revolving around the event.

Vanilla Ice and '80s standouts Berlin performed at the event, with the rap star capturing headlines for his appearance and the am`ount people paid to celebrate. "Ok this is amazing. Vanilla Ice is playing the Mar-a-Lago New Years Eve party," Donald Trump Jr. wrote on Facebook. "As a child of the 90s you can't fathom how awesome that is. Beyond that I got the birthday shoutout so that's pretty amazing." Others felt differently. Scroll down to see the many views and criticism from the event.