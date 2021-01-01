Donald Trump Calls out Republicans Over Blocking $2,000 Payments, Sparking Strong Reactions

Donald Trump is calling out Republican leaders over blocking $2,000 stimulus payments for Americans, and his comments are sparking some strong reactions online. In a new tweet, Trump shared a link to a Washington Post article about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocking a measure by Senate Democrats to increase the new $600 direct payments. Trump previously expressed support for this.

"Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP," Trump wrote in his post. "$600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!" Trump's tweet has been met with some mixed opinions, though it seems most tend to agree with him regarding the stimulus payment amount. Scroll down to read what Twitter users are saying in response.