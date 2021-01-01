Donald Trump Calls out Republicans Over Blocking $2,000 Payments, Sparking Strong Reactions
Donald Trump is calling out Republican leaders over blocking $2,000 stimulus payments for Americans, and his comments are sparking some strong reactions online. In a new tweet, Trump shared a link to a Washington Post article about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocking a measure by Senate Democrats to increase the new $600 direct payments. Trump previously expressed support for this.
"Unless Republicans have a death wish, and it is also the right thing to do, they must approve the $2000 payments ASAP," Trump wrote in his post. "$600 IS NOT ENOUGH! Also, get rid of Section 230 - Don’t let Big Tech steal our Country, and don’t let the Democrats steal the Presidential Election. Get tough!" Trump's tweet has been met with some mixed opinions, though it seems most tend to agree with him regarding the stimulus payment amount. Scroll down to read what Twitter users are saying in response.
1. For the first time in your life you are correct, $600 is not enough.
2. But you are WRONG again, the election wasn't stolen, stupid.
3. Section 230 has NOTHING to do with Americans getting more cash. It's about your severe case of butthurt because internet is mean.— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 29, 2020
Before you applaud Trump for co-signing onto $2,000 checks, remember that he thinks it should be tied to a repeal of Section 230, meaning your survival is *as* important as his ability to get revenge on Twitter.— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) December 29, 2020
It must be a $2,000 stand alone bill. You can all bicker about the rest of it later. No strings attached. The American people do not need to be held hostage by any other requests.— Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 29, 2020
Almost as bad as the fact that Trump won’t agree to give Americans a $2,000 #Stimulus check unless he can stick it to Twitter
Is he doesn’t get that if he removes Section 230 immunity, Twitter, Facebook-and even Parler-will no longer post his lies because they will fear lawsuits pic.twitter.com/Egbt5vVEqC— Adam Cohen Lawyers for Good Government #DemCast (@axidentaliberal) December 29, 2020
Wow. Everyone from Bernie Sanders to Donald Trump want the American people to have $2000. Republicans do have a death wish, and it is quite shameful.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 29, 2020
It must be hard for corrupt Republicans to give money to the desperate American people in the middle of a pandemic rather than to the rich mega corporations who give them all their their juicy campaign contributions.— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) December 29, 2020
$2000 equates to $1.10 a day to replace your wages for 40 hours a week since May!
Did YOU live below poverty level before TrumpVirus???— Lara (@DPWIMM) December 29, 2020
That sounds like a threat? What an insane comment from a president! That said, $600 is a joke but good luck getting #MoscowMitch to agree to anything that actually helps people. How did he win re-election in Kentucky?— MURRAY🧢🇺🇸 (@murray_nyc) December 29, 2020
I received $600 on Wednesday not even enough to pay my mortgage 😢 struggling..why keep denying the $2,000?— Dawn karalunas (@Dawnkara67) January 1, 2021
I'm going to end up living in the street, this is just so sad. I live paycheck to paycheck and $2,000 is pocket change to the people who are denying struggling americans.
If Republican leaders don't pass the $2000 stimulus, families can't feed their kids, pay rent, and bury their loved ones! Trump and the Republicans are the reason we are in this mess. Republicans like Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue speaking up NOW? JUST TO WIN GEORGIA?! YES!!— mamawmamawlorrie (@eden_lorrie) December 29, 2020
Conflating leadership with tweeting... If Trump had an ounce of leadership, the $2,000 would have been agreed first time around (1 of the 3 stakeholders was already there!). #SMFH— WeCanDoBetterAmerica (@LearnThinkVote) December 29, 2020
FIXED IT FOR HIM 👇 pic.twitter.com/x91HZ6hlAg— The Political Rants (@vinod_d007) December 29, 2020
Considering that my Canadian cousins are getting 2,000$ per month throughout the pandemic and their Congress didn’t have to fight tooth and nail for it either it’s a pittance— MsCannabis (@MsCannabisNY) December 31, 2020
WHY should 1 CORRUPT Senator from Kentucky aka #MoscowMitch be holding up $2000 Relief Checks to STARVING & DESPERATE Americans?
Get the HELL out of the way @senatemajldr & BRING the Vote to the Senate Floor TODAY
People are DYING for God’s sake— The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) December 29, 2020