Donald Trump Brings up My Pillow Exec to Speak During Coronavirus, and Viewers Are Not Amused

President Donald Trump resumed his daily briefings on Monday on the latest steps being taken in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Trump’s briefings have resulted in some spirited responses on social media, many of which having to do with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the federal coronavirus response team.

In his latest press conference, Trump welcomed onto stage Mike Lindell, who is known as the “My Pillow Guy” to many as he is the CEO of My Pillow. The reason for Trump bringing the entrepreneur up to the podium was to share that Lindell would be helping to produce 50,000 masks through his company.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MyPillow Guy In The Rose Garden: “God gave us grace on November 8, 2016, to change the course we were on. God had been taken out of our schools & lives, a nation had turned its back on God. I encourage you to use this time at home to get back in the word. Read our Bibles…” pic.twitter.com/RvvCFlotaG — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 30, 2020

As is the case with many of his briefings, social media erupted with an array of responses. Here are a few of the replies from viewers across Twitter.

Is This A Prank?

Many on social media were quick to poke fun at the concept of the My Pillow Guy having such a powerful role in Monday’s briefing. Due to that, a handful of viewers found it strange that Trump included someone his stature in such an important press conference.

So my Tiger King binge was interrupted by a text saying the CEO of MyPillow is now part of the presidential briefings on COVID19 … please tell me this is a prank. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 30, 2020

Is A Special Deal Coming?

The “My Pillow Guy,” Mike Lindell, is known for offering some impressive deals in his infomercials. With that in mind, a few viewers made light of the situation wondering if a special pillow sale code would be coming up.

Wait, in addition to $1,200 checks everyone’s getting a my pillow? Do we have to ACT NOW or we’ll miss out on the deal?? #TrumpPressConf — Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) March 30, 2020

Well Deserved

Amid the pandemic, many people have used their podiums to help out out the cause. Lindell using his materials to put together 50,000 masks is a good deed during a time when many hospitals are running out of masks or have none to begin with.

Mike Lindell, the founder of My Pillow, is using his factories to create N95 masks.



Mike Lindell is a hero! — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 30, 2020

He’s Doing a Good Deed

Among the mixed reviews of Trump’s decision to include Lindell in Monday’s briefing, many were very appreciative of the work he was putting in to get together masks in dire times.

Wow. The amount of journalists/reporters etc. turning their nose up at the My Pillow Guy. I don’t care if it’s Kermit the Frog making masks for our medical professionals. This is a GOOD THING. So unless you’re doing something to help people, sit down. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 30, 2020

“Can’t Believe What I’m Seeing”

Most of the sentiment across social media was of the stunned variety. Lindell has made a name for himself as the My Pillow Guy and not because of his political endeavors. Seeing him speaking on such a serious subject rubbed some viewers the wrong way.

OMG the CEO of My Pillow is briefing America about coronavirus response — Seth Abramson (@🏠) (@SethAbramson) March 30, 2020

Another Company Doing Good

While the fact it was the My Pillow Guy having such a grand podium to speak on during a time when many across the nation are looking for answers, the fact that more masks are being made is a step in the right direction. It’s also another company that is taking this approach as Fanatics, who produces MLB jerseys, is using the fabric they have to put together masks.

We’re proud to partner with @MLB to support emergency personnel who are fighting against COVID-19 and face a need for masks and hospital gowns. We’re utilizing our manufacturing plant in Easton, PA to make masks and gowns out of the same jersey fabric that the players wear pic.twitter.com/5jEg1B2iUa — Fanatics (@Fanatics) March 26, 2020

Photo Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images