Coronavirus: Dr. Anthony Fauci Missing During Briefing, and Viewers Have Questions

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has seen more than 40,000 test positive, President Donald Trump has continued to speak to the country with daily briefings. Among those who usually stand in the background of his press conferences is Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the federal coronavirus response team.

Fauci found himself going viral during the president's briefing on March 20. That was when the 79-year-old was seen doing a facepalm as Trump referred to the State Department as "the Deep State Department." On Monday, though, the director was not seen in attendance. His absence caused social media to go into a stir as they sought to find an answer to why he was not there.

Prior to this, Fauci had expressed his desire to move to the daily briefings to a virtual conference.

BREAKING: Dr. Fauci has repeatedly requested the daily WH press briefings be virtual, not in person: “I keep saying, is there any way we can get a virtual press conference?” Dr. Fauci says of his attempts to make them virtual: “I’m trying my best. I cannot do the impossible.” — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 23, 2020

It's unclear if Fauci's absense was in part due to that or for another reason. Either way, social media expressed its frustration with him not being present.

Photo Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images